Aces vs. Storm WNBA Prediction: Will Seattle cash as underdog?

The Las Vegas Aces and Seattle Storm are set to face off today, Sunday, May 25, 2025, at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle. Both teams are seeking to establish momentum early in the season, with the Aces aiming to build on their recent dominant win and the Storm looking to rebound after a challenging start. What’s the best bet in this evening’s Aces vs. Storm matchup?

Aces vs. Storm Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Aces are 5.5-point road favorites to knock off the Storm. The total, meanwhile, sits at 159.5 points.

Las Vegas Aces: Star Power and Depth Concerns

The Aces enter this matchup with a 1–1 record. In their season opener, they suffered a significant loss to the New York Liberty, but they bounced back with an impressive 87–62 victory over the Connecticut Sun. Key contributors in that win included A’ja Wilson and Jewell Loyd, who combined for 42 points and 15 rebounds, showcasing their offensive prowess. Chelsea Gray and Jackie Young also played pivotal roles, with all starters achieving high plus/minus ratings. Defensively, the Aces excelled by forcing nine steals and limiting the Sun to 34.4% shooting.

Despite their star power, the Aces face challenges with roster depth. With Cheyenne Parker-Tyus sidelined due to pregnancy and Megan Gustafson out indefinitely with a leg injury, the team has limited options off the bench. This lack of depth could be a critical factor in sustaining performance throughout the game.

Seattle Storm: Rebuilding and Rising

The Storm have had a rocky start to the season, losing their first two games. In their most recent outing, they fell 81–59 to the Phoenix Mercury. However, the team has made significant offseason moves to bolster their roster. Notably, they acquired Jewell Loyd in a trade with the Aces, adding a dynamic scoring threat to their lineup. Other key additions include Lexie Brown, known for her three-point shooting, and Erica Wheeler, who brings veteran experience to the backcourt.

Despite these additions, the Storm are dealing with injuries to key players. Jordan Horston is out for the season due to an ACL injury, and Katie Lou Samuelson is also sidelined with a torn ACL. These absences limit the team’s depth and scoring options, posing challenges as they seek to find their rhythm.

Key Matchup: Aces’ Star Power vs. Storm’s Defensive Resilience

The primary battle in this game will be between the Aces’ offensive firepower and the Storm’s defensive capabilities. A’ja Wilson, coming off an MVP season, leads the Aces with her scoring and rebounding. Jewell Loyd adds another layer to their offense, while Chelsea Gray and Jackie Young provide additional scoring options. Defensively, the Aces have shown the ability to disrupt opponents, as evidenced by their performance against the Sun.

For the Storm, the leadership of Nneka Ogwumike and Skylar Diggins-Smith will be crucial. Their experience and defensive prowess will be tested against the Aces’ dynamic offense. The Storm’s ability to execute on both ends of the floor will determine their success in this matchup.

Aces vs. Storm Prediction

While the Storm have made significant roster improvements, the Aces’ combination of star power and defensive capability gives them the edge in this matchup. However, the game could be closer than anticipated, with the Storm’s defensive efforts potentially keeping them in contention. Ultimately, the Aces are likely to secure a narrow victory, but the Storm could surprise if their new additions gel quickly and capitalize on any Aces’ weaknesses.

Aces vs. Storm Prediction: SEATTLE STORM +5.5