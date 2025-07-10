Aces vs. Mystics WNBA Prediction: Will Washington cash as small favorite?

Both the Las Vegas Aces and Washington Mystics enter this contest tied at 9–10, setting the stage for a crucial mid-season battle with playoff vibes. The Mystics head into this game riding a three-game home winning streak, while the Aces look to stabilize after falling to 9–10 and losing two of their last three. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Aces vs. Mystics matchup?

Aces vs. Mystics WNBA Event Info

Las Vegas Aces at Washington Mystics

7:30 p.m. ET, Thursday, July 10, 2025

EagleBank Arena, Fairfax, VA

TV: N/A

Aces vs. Mystics Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Mystics are 2-point road favorites to beat the Aces. The total, meanwhile, sits at 157.5 points.

Aces in Transition

Las Vegas’s struggles are evident on both ends—ranking 9th in scoring (79.7 PPG) and 9th in defense (81.2 PPG allowed). They’ve recently faced losses to New York and Chicago, pushing star A’ja Wilson to bear the load (21.9 PPG, 9.0 RPG) alongside Jackie Young (17.2 PPG). But Wilson’s status for tonight remains questionable with a wrist issue, and Megan Gustafson is confirmed out.

Mystics Building Momentum

Washington’s defense has been their anchor, holding a respectable perch near mid-table in FG% and bolster their home court advantage during this three-game win streak. Brittney Sykes leads the charge offensively with ~17.9 PPG, while Sonia Citron (14.5 PPG) and center Kiki Iriafen (8.3 RPG) form a balanced frontcourt.

Key Matchup Insights

Wilson’s availability is pivotal. Without her 22 PPG and 2.6 BPG defensive presence, Vegas loses its core strength.

The Mystics dominated their last home meeting (94–83 on June 26), covering as an 8.5-point underdog.

Statistical simulations give Washington a 58% win probability, projecting a tight 82–79 final.

Aces vs. Mystics Prediction

Expect a tight, defensively-driven contest with Washington holding the slight edge. If A’ja Wilson suits up but isn’t 100%, that may still not shift the balance significantly. The Mystics should defend home court and cover, while the under and those strong props—Citron and Young—offer compelling angles. Washington is 8-2 against the spread in its last 10 games against Las Vegas.

Aces vs. Mystics Prediction: WASHINGTON MYSTICS -2