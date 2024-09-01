Aces vs. Mercury Prediction: Wilson’s Rebound Number too High?

Is A’ja Wilson’s rebound prop number too high on Sunday? The Aces vs. Mercury matchup will tip off at 4:00 p.m. ET from Footprint Center in Phoenix, AZ.

Aces vs. Mercury Event Information

Las Vegas Aces (-4.5) at Phoenix Mercury (+4.5); o/u 168.5

4:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, September 1, 2024

Footprint Center, Phoenix, AZ

Las Vegas Aces

The Las Vegas Aces have been one of the strongest teams in the WNBA this season, led by their star-studded lineup that includes A’ja Wilson, Kelsey Plum, Chelsea Gray, and Jackie Young. A’ja Wilson, the reigning MVP, has been dominant on both ends of the floor, providing scoring, rebounding, and shot-blocking. The Aces excel in both fast-paced play and half-court sets, thanks to their versatile roster and depth. They are known for their aggressive defense and ability to control the paint, making them a challenging opponent for any team.

Phoenix Mercury

The Phoenix Mercury have faced a tough season, dealing with injuries and roster changes. Despite the challenges, the Mercury still have veteran players who can make a significant impact. Diana Taurasi, the league’s all-time leading scorer, continues to be a focal point for Phoenix, providing leadership and scoring. Brittney Griner, when healthy, is a dominant force in the paint, both offensively and defensively. However, the Mercury have struggled with consistency, particularly on defense and in maintaining offensive rhythm throughout games.

Key Matchups

A’ja Wilson vs. Brittney Griner : This battle between two of the league’s premier bigs is crucial. Wilson’s all-around game and ability to score from various spots on the floor will be a challenge for Griner, who excels in rim protection and scoring inside. How each team exploits this matchup could determine the game’s outcome.

: This battle between two of the league’s premier bigs is crucial. Wilson’s all-around game and ability to score from various spots on the floor will be a challenge for Griner, who excels in rim protection and scoring inside. How each team exploits this matchup could determine the game’s outcome. Diana Taurasi vs. Chelsea Gray: Taurasi’s experience and shooting ability will be vital for the Mercury, especially against Gray, who is known for her playmaking and clutch performances. Containing Gray’s distribution and scoring will be key for Phoenix if they hope to stay competitive.

Aces vs. Mercury Prediction

Take A’ja Wilson to go over 11.5 rebounds on Sunday. The number for this prop sits at 11.5 but is juiced to the under at -152. So I love the plus value in the over. Wilson finished with 16 rebounds in the Aces’ 83-72 victory over Atlanta. While she only had six rebounds at Dallas on Tuesday, she also nabbed 18 rebounds at Chicago last Sunday. Based on the last five games, Wilson will either destroy this number or fall well short. There doesn’t seem to be any in between of late. But again, I like the plus odds on the over.

Aces vs. Mercury WNBA Prediction: A’ja Wilson over 11.5 Rebounds (+114)