Aces vs. Lynx WNBA Prediction: Will Wilson go over in boards?

Will A’ja Wilson go over her rebounding prop number in Friday night’s Aces vs. Lynx matchup? Tip-off is set for 9:30 p.m. ET from Target Center in Minneapolis, MN.

Aces vs. Lynx Event Information

Las Vegas Aces (-2) at Minnesota Lynx (+2); o/u 166

9:30 p.m. ET, Friday, August 23, 2024

Target Center, Minneapolis, MN

Las Vegas Aces

Current Form:

The Las Vegas Aces have been one of the best teams in the league this season. They have dominated opponents with their high-powered offense and staunch defense, consistently showcasing why they are considered strong contenders for the WNBA championship. The Aces are known for their fast pace, depth, and ability to score in multiple ways, making them a tough matchup for any team.

Key Players:

A’ja Wilson: Wilson has been a dominant force this season, leading the team in scoring, rebounding, and blocked shots. Her versatility allows her to score from inside and out, and her defensive presence makes her one of the most impactful players in the league.

Strategies to Watch:

The Aces will likely focus on pushing the pace and utilizing their depth to wear down the Lynx. Offensively, they will aim to spread the floor. They create open looks for their shooters and use Wilson’s inside presence to dominate the paint. Defensively, the Aces will pressure the Lynx’s guards and limit their post play. They will focus on rebounding to prevent second-chance points.

Minnesota Lynx

Current Form:

As for the Lynx, they’ve had a challenging season, but are resilient. Despite facing injuries and lineup changes, they have managed to remain competitive. They are in contention for a playoff spot. The Lynx are known for their disciplined style of play, strong post presence, and a focus on defense and rebounding. They rely on their veteran leadership and young talent to stay competitive against more established teams.

Key Players:

Napheesa Collier: Collier has been the cornerstone for the Lynx this season, leading the team in scoring and rebounding. Her versatility and ability to play multiple positions make her a difficult matchup for opponents.

Strategies to Watch:

The Lynx will likely focus on slowing down the pace of the game to mitigate the Aces’ fast-break opportunities. Offensively, they will aim to utilize their post players, particularly Collier, to score in the paint and control the tempo. Defensively, the Lynx need to focus on limiting Wilson’s impact and contesting the Aces’ shooters to prevent them from getting into a rhythm.

Head-to-Head Matchup

This game will be a contrast of styles, with the Aces looking to use their speed and depth to overwhelm the Lynx, while Minnesota will try to slow the game down and use their physicality to grind out a win. The key matchup will be between A’ja Wilson and Napheesa Collier, as their performances will heavily influence the outcome of the game.

Aces vs. Lynx Prediction

Take A’ja Wilson to go over 11.5 rebounds tonight in Minnesota. Let’s start here: Wilson averages 11.9 rebounds per game. If she merely has an average game from a rebounding standpoint, we’re going to cash this prop. Granted, she only had nine boards versus this same Lynx team on Wednesday night, but that was the first time she didn’t finish with double-digit boards since a July 4 game against Washington in which she only played 26 minutes. She’ll rebound tonight (pun intended).

Aces vs. Lynx WNBA Prediction: A’ja Wilson over 11.5 rebounds (-108)