Aces vs. Lynx WNBA Prediction: Is betting total set too high?

The Minnesota Lynx (21–4) host the Las Vegas Aces (12–11) at the Target Center in Minneapolis. Minnesota is riding one of the WNBA’s top records and enters the matchup as a dominant force on both ends of the floor. With Minnesota laying 10.5 points and the total sitting at 159.5, what’s the smart bet in tonight’s Aces vs. Lynx matchup?

Aces vs. Lynx WNBA Event Info

Las Vegas Aces at Minnesota Lynx

7:30 p.m. ET, Friday, July 25, 2025

Target Center, Minneapolis, MN

TV: ION

Aces vs. Lynx Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Lynx are 10.5-point road favorites to beat the Aces. The total, meanwhile, sits at 159.5 points.

Game Preview

In their most recent outing, the Lynx dispatched the Chicago Sky 91‑68, boasting solid rebounding (31 boards), efficient scoring (44.3% FG), and staunch defense, limiting the Sky to under 40% shooting and just 7 3‑pointers made.

Las Vegas, on the other hand, just wrapped up a win over the Atlanta Dream (87‑72), with A’ja Wilson tallying 24 points, 12 rebounds, and 5 assists. Despite a solid free‑throw rate (90.5%) and forcing 19 turnovers, the Aces still hover around .500 on the season and have struggled to find consistency in both offense and defense.

Defensively, Minnesota leads the league in limiting opponents’ points and assists while forcing over 14 turnovers per game—an identity that has suffocated recent opponents and will test Las Vegas’s ball movement and perimeter execution.

Key Matchups & Storylines

Lynx overall strength: Minnesota’s elite offensive and defensive efficiency, rebounding edge, and disciplined play give them a clear structural advantage.

A’ja Wilson’s workload: The Aces will rely heavily on their star center. Wilson has averaged 22.4 ppg and 9.3 rpg this season, and prop lines are set around 20 points and 10 rebounds for this game. Her ability to draw defensive attention may free up perimeter opportunities.

Bench & spacing: The Aces’ bench has been inconsistent, and Minnesota’s depth—bolstered by sharpshooters like Karlie Samuelson—could stretch the floor and control pace.

Aces vs. Lynx Prediction

The Minnesota Lynx should win comfortably, maintaining their strong home form and systemic advantages. They are favored to take the game and likely cover any moderate spread. Expect a final score in the mid‑80s for Minnesota vs. upper‑70s for the Aces, matching mainstream projections.

With elite coaching, cohesion, and statistical dominance, the Lynx have the clear edge. Las Vegas will lean heavily on A’ja Wilson, but Minnesota’s two-way identity and home environment should prove too much to overcome.

That said, what’s the best bet? The under, which is 7-3 in the Aces’ last 10 games.

Aces vs. Lynx Prediction: UNDER 159.5