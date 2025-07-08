Aces vs. Liberty WNBA Prediction: Will NY end struggles?

This clash features two of the WNBA’s elite—Las Vegas and New York—each boasting high-octane offenses and staunch defenses. The Liberty enter off the strength of their championship pedigree and an 8–1 record over the Aces in the past year. New York’s edge has been their depth and matchup advantages: Natasha Cloud locks down Aces guards, Leonie Fiebich disrupts Chelsea Gray’s playmaking, and the Stewart–Jones combo patrols the paint. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Aces vs. Liberty matchup?

Las Vegas still rides the MVP-caliber dominance of A’ja Wilson, who continues to take over games with her scoring and rebounding prowess. But bench limitations persist: the Aces rely heavily on their starters, with limited rest available even as the season grinds on.

Aces vs. Liberty Game Outlook

Las Vagas Aces at New York Liberty

8:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, July 8, 2025

Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY

TV: ESPN

Aces vs. Liberty Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Liberty are 5-point home favorites to knock for the Aces tonight. The total, meanwhile, sits at 165.5 points.

Key Matchups & Storylines

Paint control vs. perimeter offense

The Liberty’s length underneath has consistently blunted the Aces’ interior attack—New York holds opponents to just 57.9% in the restricted area, and their rim protection limited Vegas’ success around the basket. Expect a repeated blueprint: New York funneling Wilson into mid-range while containing the bench.

A’ja Wilson vs. Breanna Stewart

Both MVPs will be in the spotlight. Wilson continues her historic season, but New York’s duo of Stewart and Jonquel Jones have the size and athleticism to challenge every one of her attempts.

Bench depth & fatigue

The Aces’ starters log heavy minutes, with Coach Hammon lacking reliable bench support. In contrast, New York rotates effectively, keeping legs fresh and enabling sustained defensive pressure—even late in games.

Aces vs. Liberty Prediction

Give me New York. In the last 10 meetings between these two teams, the Liberty are 8-2 straight up and 6-3-1 against the number. This is a clash of titans—Vegas’s explosive scoring versus New York’s well-rounded team. The Liberty’s superior depth, defensive versatility, and past success against the Aces make them favorites, especially at home.

Aces vs. Liberty Prediction: NEW YORK LIBERTY -5