Aces vs. Fever WNBA Prediction: Will Las Vegas continue dominance over Indiana?

The Aces continue their grueling five-game road swing with a stop in Indianapolis on Thursday to take on the surging Fever. Both teams sit at 8–8, but come in riding very different waves—Las Vegas looking to steady itself after an up-and-down start to the season, while Indiana enters with momentum and growing confidence. With MVP-level talent on both sides and a potential playoff preview in the making, this July 3 showdown has all the makings of a midseason classic. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Aces vs. Fever matchup?

Aces vs. Fever Game Outlook

Las Vegas Aces at Indiana Fever

7:00 p.m. ET, Thursday, July 3, 2025

Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

TV: PRIME VIDEO

Aces vs. Fever Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Aces are 4-point road favorites to knock off the Fever. The total, meanwhile, sits at 161 points.

Game Snapshot

Date & Time: Thursday, July 3 • 4 p.m. PT / 6 p.m. CT

Location: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis

Broadcast: Vegas 34 locally, streamed on Prime Video

Teams & Context

Las Vegas Aces (8–8)

Star Power:

A’ja Wilson: Reigning WNBA All-Star and Defensive Player of the Year candidate, leads the league in blocks (2.6 bpg), is 2nd in scoring (21.6 ppg) and rebounding (9.9 rpg), and 3rd in steals (1.9 spg).

Chelsea Gray: Back to form with 5.5 APG after distributing 7 assists in the last game .

Jackie Young & Jewell Loyd: Young averaging ~18 ppg and Loyd 16.3 ppg recently; Lloyd hitting nearly 44% from 3-point in last four games.

New Addition: NaLyssa Smith joins the rotation, contributing around 6.7 ppg and 4.9 rpg.

Season Struggles: After a dip—losing five of six—the Aces are now 8–8 and aim to regain early-season form.

Indiana Fever (8–8)

Offensive Resurgence:

Portland in June, the team captured the Commissioner’s Cup and finished 7–4 for the month.

They lead the league in scoring at 83.4 ppg and shoot 46.2% from the field (2nd in WNBA).

Key Players:

Aliyah Boston: Elite frontcourt force, averaging ~16 ppg, 8+ rpg, shooting nearly .59 FG%, and recently posted 31 points in a win.

Kelsey Mitchell: Scoring ~18.5 ppg, came off a 32‑point hot streak.

Caitlin Clark: Leads the Fever with 19.9 ppg, tops WNBA with 3.1 made threes per game—but currently hampered by a groin injury and was out as of July 1.

Defense: Best in league against 3-point shooting (allowing just 27.5%) and forcing 13.6 turnovers per game.

Matchup to Watch

Wilson vs. Boston: Dominant size-versus-size duel—Wilson’s MVP-caliber interior dominance against Boston’s elite efficiency and rebounding.

Perimeter Showdown: Indiana’s elite 3-point suppression (27.5%) will test Las Vegas’s drought-prone backcourt. If Gray, Young, and Loyd heat up, it’ll open the paint for Wilson & co..

Impact of Clark: With her sidelined, Indiana relies more on Boston and Mitchell to carry the scoring, while the Aces will look to exploit the diminished playmaker on the floor.

Aces vs. Fever Prediction

The Aces are the play here. They own the Fever. They’ve won 16 straight games over Indiana dating back to August of 2019. They’re also 6-3-1 against the spread in their last 10 games versus the Fever so give me Las Vegas.

Aces vs. Fever Prediction: LAS VEGAS ACES -4