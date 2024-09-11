Aces vs. Fever WNBA Prediction: Will Clark keep up scoring pace?

Will Caitlin Clark go over her points prop in Wednesday night’s Aces vs. Fever matchup? Or is there a smarter bet on the board tonight at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, IN?

Aces vs. Fever Event Information

Las Vegas Aces (-3.5) at Indiana Fever (+3.5); o/u 178

7:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday, September 11, 2024

Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

Aces vs. Fever Game Preview

Indiana Fever plays the Las Vegas Aces after Aliyah Boston scored 30 points in the Indiana Fever’s 104-100 overtime win over the Atlanta Dream.

The Fever are 11-6 on their home court. Indiana ranks fifth in the WNBA averaging 9.1 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 35.2% from deep. Caitlin Clark leads the team averaging 3.1 makes while shooting 34.7% from 3-point range.

The Aces are 11-6 on the road. Las Vegas ranks sixth in the WNBA allowing 81.7 points while holding opponents to 43.2% shooting.

Indiana makes 45.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.3 percentage points higher than Las Vegas has allowed to its opponents (43.2%). Las Vegas averages 9.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than Indiana allows.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Aces won 88-69 in the last matchup on July 3.

TOP PERFORMERS

Clark is averaging 19.2 points, 5.8 rebounds and 8.5 assists for the Fever.

Jackie Young is averaging 16.2 points and 5.3 assists for the Aces.

Aces vs. Fever Prediction

Take Caitlin Clark to go over 23.5 points tonight. For whatever reason, I don’t feel as though oddsmakers adjusted to Clark’s scoring in the second half of the WNBA season. Or at least the very least, they’ve been slow to adjust. Clark scored 26 points in the Fever’s 104-100 overtime victory over Atlanta last Sunday. She has scored at least 24 points in six consecutive games.

My only concern in relation to this prop bet is that Clark played 45 minutes in that win over the Dream. However, that game was three nights ago. There’s no reason to believe that Clark won’t see her regular 34-35 minutes tonight versus Las Vegas.

Aces vs. Fever WNBA Prediction: Caitlin Clark over 23.5 Points