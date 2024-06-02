Close Menu
    Roughnecks vs. Showboats UFL Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Anthony Rome
    Roughnecks vs. Showboats

    The Roughnecks vs. Showboats matchup will draw a conclusion to the inaugural UFL regular season on Sunday night at 7:00 p.m. ET. With Memphis listed as a 2.5-point home dog and the total sitting at 44.5, what’s the best play for bettors wanting to get in on tonight’s UFL regular season finale?

    Roughnecks vs. Showboats Event Information

    Houston Roughnecks (-2.5) at Memphis Showboats (+2.5); o/u 44.5

    7:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, June 2, 2024

    Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium, Memphis, TN

    TV: FOX

    Roughnecks snake-bitten at end of games

    The Roughnecks have seemed snake-bitten in close games for most of the year. Six of their eight losses have come by single digits. Week 10 for head coach C.J. Johnson’s club will be about taking stock of the roster they have and focusing on what they can look forward to in 2025.

    Showboats suffer seventh consecutive loss to fall to 1-8

    Head coach John DeFilippo’s Showboats suffered their seventh consecutive loss of the season and their sixth consecutive loss by double digits. The only positive to take from the loss was the reemergence of former USFL Offensive Player of the Year Darius Victor, who rushed for 98 yards on 14 carries.

    Roughnecks vs. Showboats Prediction

    Take the under. As of this writing, the Renegades-Defenders game has not been decided (or has even kicked off for that matter), but there’s a trend already developing in Week 10 of the UFL season.

    On Saturday, the Battlehawks benefited from a late missed field goal by the Brahmas to knock off San Antonio, 13-12. Earlier in the day, the UFL title-favored Stallions held off the Panthers, 20-19. Both games defensive struggles. Both games decided by a single point, respectively.

    I don’t trust Memphis, which is easily the worst team in the UFL. However, the Roughnecks don’t have anything to play for either and could go through the motions tonight in Memphis. Thus, I feel as though the best bet is to take the under and watch these two teams wrap up their miserable seasons in the fastest way possible.

    Roughnecks vs. Showboats Week 10 UFL Prediction: UNDER 44.5

