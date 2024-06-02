Close Menu
    Renegades vs. Defenders UFL Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Anthony Rome
    Renegades vs. Defenders

    The Renegades vs. Defenders matchup in Week 10 of the UFL will kick off at 12:00 p.m. ET on Sunday afternoon in D.C. With the Defenders laying a single point and the total sitting at 46.5, what’s the best bet in today’s matchup?

    Renegades vs. Defenders Event Information

    Arlington Renegades (+1) at D.C. Defenders (-1); o/u 46.5

    12:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, June 2, 2024

    Audi Field, Washington, D.C.

    TV: ABC

    Renegades stun Battlehawks in Week 9

    The Renegades pulled off the biggest upset of the season with a 36-22 win over the Battlehawks. Arlington’s defense sealed the victory with a pick-six with under two minutes to play.

    QB Luis Perez completed 24 of 36 passes for 259 yards with three touchdowns, and Arlington’s offense scored 30 points against a St. Louis defense that had given up an average of just 17.3 points per game — the third lowest in the league — through eight games. While the season has not been one to remember, Saturday’s game represented exactly what head coach Bob Stoops’ team is capable of when the offense and defense are playing at their highest.

    Ta’amu leads Defenders to rout over Memphis

    The Defenders followed star QB Jordan Ta’amu’s lead to pick up the 36-21 win against the Memphis Showboats on the road. The Ole Miss standout completed 20 of 24 passes for 237 yards with two interceptions.

    The Defenders outgained the Showboats by more than 200 yards and converted 8 of 13 third-down attempts. With the win, the Defenders gave themselves an opportunity in Week 10 to finish the season at .500.

    Renegades vs. Defenders Prediction

    Take D.C. Even though the Renegades did pull off the biggest upset of the season last week versus St. Louis, starting quarterback A.J. McCarron was out for the Battlehawks due to an ankle injury. Plus, the win only raised Arlington’s record to 2-7 on the season.

    The Defenders, meanwhile, got back on track with their 36-21 crushing of the 1-8 Showboats. Ta’amu isn’t having the season he did a year ago in the XFL, but he’s still dangerous when he escapes the pocket. If the spread were higher, I would give more consideration to the Renegades. That said, I’ll lay a single point with the home team that will have the better signal-caller today under center.

    Renegades vs. Defenders Week 10 UFL Prediction: D.C. DEFENDERS -1

