Panthers vs. Stallions UFL Week 9 Prediction: Will Birmingham bounce back?

The Panthers vs. Stallions Week 9 UFL matchup kicks off at 3:00 p.m. ET on Saturday. With Birmingham laying 2.5 and the total sitting at 43.5, what’s the best bet in today’s matchup?

Panthers vs. Stallions Event Info

Date: Saturday, May 24, 2025

Time: 3 PM ET

Location: Protective Stadium, Birmingham, AL

Broadcast: ABC

Setting the Stage

Two playoff-bound squads meet in Birmingham this Saturday in a game that might not impact their postseason fate but could serve as a prelude to a deeper playoff clash. While seeding implications and “coin toss” perks are on the line, don’t expect either team to empty the playbook. That said, pride, momentum, and a 7-0 all-time series lead by the Stallions over Michigan are enough motivation to make this matchup intriguing.

Panthers vs. Stallions Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Stallions are 2.5-point favorites over the Panthers. The total, meanwhile, sits at 43.5 points.

Quarterback Battle

Michigan Panthers:

With Bryce Perkins sidelined due to an ankle injury, Danny Etling gets another shot under center. Etling is coming off a strong showing in Week 8, where he accounted for three touchdowns in a confident win over Houston.

Backup Rocky Lombardi may also get some run, giving the Panthers a chance to evaluate depth and readiness ahead of the playoffs.

Birmingham Stallions:

J’Mar Smith continues to settle into the role after a tumultuous QB season for the Stallions. He tossed three touchdowns last week but also threw a game-changing pick-six.

With Michigan’s secondary thinned out, Smith could look to challenge downfield again—especially after finding success through the air against St. Louis.

Panthers vs. Stallions Key Matchups & Playmakers

Birmingham Playmakers:

Deon Cain is red-hot, coming off a two-touchdown performance. He’s known to shine against Michigan and should be Smith’s top target once again.

Jace Sternberger, with Michigan’s linebacker injuries, is another name to watch. His recent surge in production gives Birmingham multiple threats in the passing game.

Michigan Playmakers:

The WR corps remains deep even without Marcus Simms. Siaosi Mariner, Malik Turner, and Jaylon Moore have all flashed the ability to stretch defenses.

Toa Taua has been a revelation in the backfield, running behind one of the UFL’s top O-lines. He should find room again, especially with injuries affecting Birmingham’s D-line.

By the Numbers

Rushing Offense:

Michigan: 128 YPG (2nd in UFL)

Birmingham: 109 YPG (3rd in UFL)

Rush Defense:

Michigan: 86.3 YPG (1st)

Birmingham: 90.5 YPG (2nd)

This game pits strength against strength in the run game on both sides of the ball. With quarterbacks still finding consistency, expect the outcome to hinge on which team better establishes the ground game.

Panthers vs. Stallions X-Factors

Penalties: Michigan’s recurring issue with defensive penalties (e.g., 8 vs. Arlington) has hurt them in close games—and was a factor in past losses to Birmingham.

Coaching: Skip Holtz is 6-0 all-time vs. Mike Nolan. Nolan is still searching for his first win against Holtz, and this could be a key psychological edge heading into the playoffs.

Panthers vs. Stallions Prediction

This feels like a game where history matters. The Stallions have dominated this matchup in the modern UFL era, and while both teams may hold some cards back, Skip Holtz and his staff have consistently found ways to exploit Michigan’s mistakes.

J’Mar Smith’s progression is trending in the right direction, and with Deon Cain and Sternberger facing a banged-up Panthers defense, the big plays could swing this game late. On the flip side, Etling should keep Michigan competitive, especially with Taua and the run game keeping things balanced.

But until Michigan proves they can finish games cleanly against Birmingham, the edge has to go to the home team.

Panthers vs. Stallions Prediction: BIRMINGHAM STALLIONS -2.5