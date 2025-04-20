Brahmas vs. Defenders UFL Week 4 Betting Preview & Prediction

The Easter Sunday stage is set for a tale of two teams going in opposite directions, as the winless San Antonio Brahmas travel to the nation’s capital to take on the undefeated DC Defenders in a pivotal Week 4 UFL clash.

Brahmas vs. Defenders Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sporstsbook Bovada.lv, the Defenders are 6.5-point home favorites to beat the Brahmas. The total, meanwhile, sits at 38 points.

New Era for the Brahmas

San Antonio made headlines this week as head coach Wade Phillips stepped away from the team, handing the reins to 28-year-old offensive coordinator Payton Pardee—who now takes on the role of interim head coach. Despite the rocky start to their season, Pardee’s offensive debut last week offered a glimmer of hope. The Brahmas posted a season-high 23 points and over 250 yards in a narrow loss to Michigan, showing more rhythm and cohesion than in the previous two weeks.

QB Kellen Mond, still searching for consistency, looked more poised in Pardee’s system, and the team will be leaning on him to keep building. Through three games, Mond has 440 passing yards, 1 touchdown, and 1 interception—not eye-popping, but trending upward.

Playmakers to Watch

San Antonio may be 0-3, but their offensive skill group is legit. Jacob Harris leads the UFL in yards per reception (17.1 YPR) and has racked up 188 yards on 11 catches. Meanwhile, Anthony McFarland is arguably the Brahmas’ most dynamic weapon, leading the entire league in all-purpose yards (428). Look for McFarland to be featured all over the field, especially with RB John Lovett sidelined.

On the other side, DC took a hit with WR Ty Scott landing on IR, but Chris Rowland is ready to step into a bigger role. The All-UFL slot receiver is already a trusted option in Fred Kaiss’ offense and could see even more targets Sunday. Cornell Powell, fresh off his first spring football touchdown, and Braylon Sanders, making his first UFL start, round out a receiver corps that still has explosive potential.

DC’s Defense Reigns Supreme

While Jordan Ta’amu has been up-and-down to start the year—leading the league with 606 passing yards and 5 TDs but completing just 46% of his passes—the Defenders have leaned on the UFL’s top defense to remain undefeated.

Through three games, DC has surrendered just 11, 12, and 15 points, while leading the league in fewest total yards allowed. Anthony Hines, Derick Roberson, and Joe Wallace continue to anchor a defensive front that’s both aggressive and disruptive. Newcomers Bryce Thompson and Kiondre Thomas have fit seamlessly into the secondary.

With the Brahmas still settling into a new coaching structure and offensive identity, this DC defense will test every inch of their progress.

Key Storylines

Payton Pardee’s HC Debut: Can the youngest head coach in the UFL find a way to rally a struggling team against the league’s only unbeaten squad?

McFarland vs. DC Front: McFarland’s versatility could be the X-factor, but he’ll be facing the stingiest unit in the league.

Ta’amu’s Accuracy Woes: Can the Defenders’ QB clean up his mechanics and find a groove, or will he be bailed out once again by elite defense?

Brahmas vs. Defenders Prediction

It’s hard to go against the Defenders at Audi Field, where they’ve built a tough home-field advantage. While San Antonio showed signs of life last week under Pardee, asking a rookie head coach to win his debut against the league’s best defense is a tall order. Expect a gritty game, but DC’s depth, defense, and discipline should carry them to 4-0.

Brahmas vs. Defenders Prediction: DC DEFENDERS -6.5