A Guide to Soccer Bet Builders: The Ultimate in Bet Customisation

Choice is one of the watchwords in 21st-century betting. Punters have never had it so good in terms of the number of betting firms and bet types available. Thankfully sites listing the best Betting sites with welcome bonuses make selecting an operator a straightforward affair, but deciding which bet is right for you can be more complex amidst the dizzying array of options.

For soccer fans, gone are the days where the only option was an accumulator punt on the match outcome, with a smorgasbord of goals, player, and stats-based punts now on offer.

In recent years, a new type of wager has made waves in this betting sea – the Bet Builder. Here, we take a closer look at a bet, which is available for fixtures in many of the most popular leagues on the planet, including the English Premier League.

What is a Bet Builder?

A soccer bet builder, also known as a same-game multi or a same-game parlay, is a type of wager that allows bettors to combine multiple selections from a single match into one bet. This feature has become increasingly popular due to its potential for high payouts and the strategic depth it offers. Bettors can include various markets such as the match result, total goals, individual player performances, and more within one consolidated bet.

Understanding Soccer Bet Builders

Combination of Bets: In a bet builder, you can choose several outcomes from the same game. For example, you might bet on Team A to win, Player X to score anytime, and the game to have over 2.5 goals. All selections must come true for the bet to win. Variety of Markets: Common markets included in bet builders are match result (win/draw/win), both teams to score (BTTS), total goals over/under, goalscorer markets, cards, corners, and specific player performances – total passes, assists, tackles etc. Customizable Bets: Bet builders offer flexibility and personalization, allowing you to use your knowledge about specific teams or players to create a unique betting scenario that standard single or accumulator bets do not offer.

Hints for Selecting a Winning Bet Builder

Research and Analysis:

Form and Statistics: Analyse the current form of the teams and players. Look at recent performance metrics, head-to-head records, and trends. Also consider the motivation of the two sides, particularly late in the season when some mid-table sides have little to play for.

Analyse the current form of the teams and players. Look at recent performance metrics, head-to-head records, and trends. Also consider the motivation of the two sides, particularly late in the season when some mid-table sides have little to play for. Injury News: Check for any injuries or suspensions. A key player missing can significantly impact the outcome and dynamics of the game.

Check for any injuries or suspensions. A key player missing can significantly impact the outcome and dynamics of the game. Tactical Insights: Understand the playing styles and strategies of the teams. How have sides fared against similar teams in the past? Does a team struggle against a high press? Or find it difficult to overcome a low block? Assessing tactical matchups can point the way towards a profitable Bet Builder.

Market Selection:

Correlated Bets: Choose bets that logically complement each other. For instance, if you believe a team will win comfortably, it might make sense to bet on them to score multiple goals and/or keep a clean sheet.

Choose bets that logically complement each other. For instance, if you believe a team will win comfortably, it might make sense to bet on them to score multiple goals and/or keep a clean sheet. Avoid High-Risk Bets: While it is tempting to go for high odds, mixing too many uncertain outcomes increases the risk. Stick to selections that have a reasonable likelihood of occurring together.

Value Hunting:

Odds Comparison: Before finalizing your bet builder, compare the odds between bookmakers. Some might offer better value for specific selections, which can significantly impact your potential returns. Always taking the best available price should always be a priority.

Before finalizing your bet builder, compare the odds between bookmakers. Some might offer better value for specific selections, which can significantly impact your potential returns. Always taking the best available price should always be a priority. Promotions and Offers: Look for special Bet Builder promotions or enhanced odds. Bookmakers often provide boosts or insurance (money back if one leg fails) which can increase your chances of profitability. Big games such as cup finals or crucial Premier League fixtures regularly inspire the bookmakers to provide attractive Bet Builder promotions.

Stay Informed:

Updates and News: Follow the latest news, social media updates, and expert analysis until the last moment. Late changes in team line-ups or weather conditions can influence your betting decisions. Backing a side to score over 2.5 goals only to find out that their star striker is out injured is a frustration which can be avoided if keeping up to date with the latest news.

Follow the latest news, social media updates, and expert analysis until the last moment. Late changes in team line-ups or weather conditions can influence your betting decisions. Backing a side to score over 2.5 goals only to find out that their star striker is out injured is a frustration which can be avoided if keeping up to date with the latest news. In-Play Adjustments: If the platform allows, consider live or in-play bet builders. Observing the game’s flow can provide real-time insights and enable more informed decisions.

Discipline and Management:

Bet Size Management: Do not wager more than you can afford to lose. Bet builders, due to their nature, can be high-risk. Sensible staking is crucial. Stick to a level stake or percentage-based system and don’t chase losses by increasing your stake.

Emotional Control: Avoid letting emotions dictate your betting choices. Base your selections on logical analysis rather than loyalty to a team or player.