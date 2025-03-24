Wild vs. Stars Prediction: Will Dallas produce a puckline win?

​The Minnesota Wild (40-25-5) will face off against the Dallas Stars (44-21-4) on Monday, March 24, 2025, at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. The game is scheduled to begin at 8:00 PM ET and will be broadcast on ESPN+. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Wild vs. Stars matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Minnesota Wild (+195) at Dallas Stars (-240); o/u 5.5

8:00 p.m. ET, Monday, March 24, 2025

American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX

TV: ESPN+

Wild vs. Stars Public Betting: Bettors Love Dallas

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 71% of bets are on the Stars moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Team Performance and Standings

The Wild enter this matchup on a three-game winning streak, with recent victories over the Buffalo Sabres (4-1), Seattle Kraken (4-0), and Los Angeles Kings (3-1). They currently sit fourth in the Central Division standings with 85 points. Minnesota has averaged 2.74 goals per game while allowing 2.77 goals against per game this season. Their special teams have converted 20.9% of power play opportunities and have a penalty kill percentage of 71.8%. ​

The Stars have been in strong form, boasting a 9-1-0 record over their last ten games. They are second in the Western Conference standings, just two points ahead of the Vegas Golden Knights. Dallas averages 3.36 goals per game and has been solid defensively, allowing 2.61 goals per game, which ranks fifth in the league. Their power play operates at a 22.4% success rate, and they have an impressive penalty kill percentage of 84.6%. ​

Key Players

For Minnesota, left wing Matt Boldy leads the team with 60 points, comprising 23 goals and 37 assists. Center Marco Rossi has contributed 54 points (22 goals, 32 assists), and left wing Kirill Kaprizov has added 52 points (23 goals, 29 assists). ​

Dallas’s offense is spearheaded by center Matt Duchene, who has amassed 70 points (26 goals, 44 assists). Left wing Jason Robertson follows closely with 68 points (29 goals, 39 assists), and center Wyatt Johnston has tallied 62 points (25 goals, 37 assists). ​

Goaltender Matchup

Minnesota’s Filip Gustavsson has been reliable between the pipes, posting a 28-15-4 record with a 2.48 goals-against average (GAA) and a .917 save percentage. Dallas’s Jake Oettinger holds a 32-15-3 record, a 2.54 GAA, and a .906 save percentage. ​

Injuries

The Wild may be without left wing Marcus Foligno, who is listed as day-to-day with an upper-body injury. The Stars have several key players on long-term injured reserve, including center Tyler Seguin (expected return April 16), defenseman Miro Heiskanen (expected return May 3), and defenseman Nils Lundkvist. ​

Head-to-Head and Betting Odds

Dallas has dominated recent matchups against Minnesota, boasting an 8-1-1 record in their last ten meetings. The season series is currently tied at 1-1. The Stars are favored in this contest, with moneyline odds around -230, while the Wild are underdogs at +195. The over/under for total goals is set at 5.5.

Wild vs. Stars Betting Prediction

I’m taking Dallas on the puckline at Bovada.lv. The Stars have won eight out of their last 10 games versus the Wild. Entering play tonight, the Stars are also 6-2-1-1 in their last 10 games overall.

Wild vs. Stars Prediction: DALLAS STARS -1.5 (+115)