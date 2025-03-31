Wild vs. Devils Prediction: Will New Jersey hand Minnesota yet another loss?

The Minnesota Wild (41-28-5) will face the New Jersey Devils (39-29-7) on Monday, March 31, 2025, at Prudential Center in Newark, NJ. This game concludes a home-and-home series between the two teams, with the Devils having secured a 5-2 victory in Minnesota on Saturday. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Wild vs. Devils matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Minnesota Wild (+125) at New Jersey Devils (-150); o/u 5.5

7:00 p.m. ET, Monday, March 31, 2025

Prudential Center, Newark, NJ

TV: NHL Network

Wild vs. Devils Public Betting: Bettors Backing New Jersey

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 67% of bets are on the Devils moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Team Performance:

Minnesota Wild: Currently fourth in the Central Division, the Wild are seeking to rebound after their recent loss to the Devils. They have a 6-3-1 record in their last 10 games against New Jersey, outscoring the Devils 32-27 in that span. ​

New Jersey Devils: Holding the third spot in the Metropolitan Division, the Devils aim to build on their recent win and solidify their playoff positioning. Their magic number to clinch a playoff berth is 10.

Key Players:

Minnesota Wild:

Matt Boldy: Leads the team with 62 points (24 goals, 38 assists).​

Marco Rossi: Contributed 55 points (22 goals, 33 assists).​

Kirill Kaprizov: Added 52 points (23 goals, 29 assists).

New Jersey Devils:

Jesper Bratt: Top scorer with 86 points (20 goals, 66 assists).​

Nico Hischier: Notched 62 points (33 goals, 29 assists), including a hat trick in the previous game against Minnesota. ​

Jack Hughes: Recorded 70 points (27 goals, 43 assists) but is out for the remainder of the season due to shoulder surgery. ​

Injuries:

Minnesota Wild:

Kirill Kaprizov: On injured reserve, expected to return April 6.​

Declan Chisholm: Listed as day-to-day. ​

New Jersey Devils:

Jack Hughes: Out for the season following shoulder surgery.​

Dougie Hamilton and Jonas Siegenthaler: Both defensemen are out for the remainder of the regular season. ​

Statistical Comparison:

Power Play Percentage: Devils at 28.1%, Wild at 20.7%.​

Penalty Kill Percentage: Devils at 82.3%, Wild at 71.7%.​

Goals Per Game: Devils average 2.97, Wild average 2.69.​

Predictions & Picks

Goals Against Per Game: Devils allow 2.63, Wild allow 2.82. ​

Goaltender Matchup:

Minnesota Wild: Filip Gustavsson holds a 29-17-4 record with a 2.51 GAA and a .916 save percentage.

New Jersey Devils: Jacob Markstrom has a 24-14-6 record with a 2.50 GAA and a .900 save percentage. ​

Wild vs. Devils Betting Prediction

Give me the Devils on the moneyline at Bovada.lv. New Jersey has won three straight meetings versus Minnesota, which includes a 5-2 victory over the Wild on March 29. The Wild are also just 1-3 in their last four games entering play tonight.

Wild vs. Devils Prediction: NEW JERSEY DEVILS -150