Wednesday NHL Best Bets: Will Bruins hand struggling Hawks another loss?

Will the Bruins hand the struggling Blackhawks yet another loss? Will the under cash in tonight’s Stars-Kings matchup? Read on for our Wednesday NHL Best Bets.

Tuesday NHL Best Bet Recap

Without fail, I mention I’m having a little success and the gambling gods step in to humble me.

After noting that my NHL best bets were 12-3-1 since Friday, I released my Tuesday NHL Best Bets and they were mostly gar-BAGE. I took the Blue Jackets (+115) to upset the Flames and the over 6.5 in that same Columbus-Calgary matchup. When the two teams went scoreless in the first period, I had a sinking feeling that I would come up empty on both plays. The Flames won, 3-0.

The over in the Oilers-Golden Knights first period also fell one goal short, so that dropped me to 0-3 last night. Fortunately, the Sabres hung four goals on the Avalanche in the first period to cash that play, or else last night would be a total disaster.

The 1-3 night leaves me at 13-6-1 since Friday. Let’s see if the gambling gods are still pissed.

Wednesday NHL Best Moneyline Bet (Game): Boston Bruins -155, 7:30 p.m. ET

The Bruins have had their issues this season, which is one of the reasons they fired Jim Montgomery two weeks ago. However, they have turned things around recently. They’ve won three out of their last four games, which includes a 3-2 overtime victory over Detroit last night at TD Garden. They’ve allowed three goals or fewer in seven consecutive games, which is an indication to me that a rebound was likely.

Meanwhile, the Blackhawks have been a disaster. They’ve lost three straight and three out of their last four games overall. Unlike Boston, Chicago’s defense has been sh*t, allowing 10 goals in their last two games. They’ve also scored three or fewer goals in three straight games and in 11 out of their last 12 contests.

Wednesday NHL Best Total Bet (Game): Stars-Kings under 5.5, 10:00 p.m. ET

Don’t fear the low number on this total: These two teams have elite goal prevention. The Stars have allowed just five goals total in their last three games, all of which were wins and two of which cashed the under. The Kings have a similar resume of late, allowing four goals in their last three games, two of which cashed the under.

In the last 10 meetings between these two teams, the under is 8-2. You’d have to go back to November 1 of 2022 to discover the last time these two teams cashed an over ticket for bettors.

Wednesday NHL Best Moneyline Bet (First Period): Anaheim Ducks +126, 10:00 p.m. ET

I’m going to roll the dice with the Ducks to get a lead tonight in the first period. I like taking teams with plus odds in the first period (one of the reasons I liked Buffalo last night) and believe it or not, the Ducks have been profitable in the first period. Over their last 10 games, they’re 4-1-5 for an ROI of 50.50%.Over that span, only the Blackhawks (59.62%) and Utah Hockey Club (53.21%) have been more profitable.

Vegas played Edmonton late last night, so tonight the Golden Knights play the second game of a back-to-back. Perhaps the come out of the gates slow. They’re just 4-4-5 (-4.10%) in the first period of all away games this season.

Wednesday NHL Best Bets: Predators-Maple Leafs under 5.5 (-118), 7:30 p.m. ET

I hate that we’re not getting plus odds on this first period total, but oddsmakers are also thinking the same way I am, perhaps. In Toronto’s last 10 games, the under is 7-3 in the first period. In Nashville’s last 10 games, the under is 6-4 in the first period. Catch the Maple Leafs at home and the under has been even more profitable in the first period, cashing in eight out of their last 10 in Toronto.