Warriors vs. Timberwolves Game 5 Prediction: Will Golden State Cover Spread?

The Golden State Warriors face a must-win Game 5 on Wednesday, May 14, 2025, at the Target Center in Minneapolis, trailing the Minnesota Timberwolves 3–1 in their Western Conference Semifinals series. What’s the best bet on the board in tonight’s Warriors vs. Timberwolves Game 5.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Golden State Warriors at Minnesota Timberwolves

9:30 p.m. ET, Friday, May 14, 2025

Target Center, Minneapolis, MN

TV: TNT/truTV/Max

Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Timberwolves are 11.5-point home favorites versus the Warriors. The total, meanwhile, sits at 204 points.

Warriors vs. Timberwolves Game 5 Public Betting: Bettors Taking Points

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 61% of public bettors are currently backing the Warriors when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Series Overview

The Timberwolves have dominated the series, with standout performances from Anthony Edwards and Julius Randle. Edwards, in particular, has been exceptional, averaging 30 points per game and delivering a triple-double in Game 3.

The Warriors’ hopes hinge on Jimmy Butler stepping up as the primary scorer in Stephen Curry’s absence. However, the team has struggled to find consistent offensive rhythm, especially from beyond the arc. In Game 4, they shot only 29.6% from three-point range.

Key Matchups

Jimmy Butler vs. Anthony Edwards: Butler needs to elevate his game to match Edwards’ scoring prowess. His leadership is crucial for the Warriors’ success.

Draymond Green vs. Rudy Gobert: Green’s defensive presence will be tested against Gobert’s rebounding and shot-blocking abilities. Limiting second-chance opportunities for the Timberwolves is vital.

Warriors’ Shooting vs. Timberwolves’ Defense: The Warriors must improve their three-point shooting to stretch the Timberwolves’ defense. Creating open shots through fast-paced ball movement is essential.

Warriors vs. Timberwolves Game 5 NBA Prediction:

With Curry’s return uncertain and the Timberwolves’ momentum strong, the Warriors face an uphill battle. While Butler and Green can provide leadership and defense, the team’s offensive struggles and the Timberwolves’ depth may prove too much to overcome. Still, I think this is too many points to lay with Minnesota.

Warriors vs. Timberwolves Game 5 Betting Prediction: GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS +11.5