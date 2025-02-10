Updated 2024-25 Stanley Cup Betting Odds: Hurricanes, Oilers Co-Favored

The NHL is replacing its traditional All-Star Game with the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament. With the regular season paused, here is an updated look at the current 2024-25 Stanley Cup Betting Odds.

As of February 10, 2025, the 2024-25 NHL season has been eventful, with notable team performances, individual milestones, and significant league developments.

Season Key Highlights:

Alex Ovechkin’s Pursuit of the Goal Record: Washington Capitals’ Alex Ovechkin, at 39, has netted 25 goals this season, bringing him within 17 goals of Wayne Gretzky’s all-time record of 894. Notably, Ovechkin holds the NHL record for most empty-net goals, with 63 to date.

Washington Capitals’ Alex Ovechkin, at 39, has netted 25 goals this season, bringing him within 17 goals of Wayne Gretzky’s all-time record of 894. Notably, Ovechkin holds the NHL record for most empty-net goals, with 63 to date. Coaching Changes: Several teams have made coaching adjustments this season. The Toronto Maple Leafs appointed Craig Berube as head coach on May 17, 2024, following Sheldon Keefe’s departure. The Winnipeg Jets promoted Scott Arniel to head coach on May 24, 2024, after Rick Bowness announced his retirement.

Several teams have made coaching adjustments this season. The Toronto Maple Leafs appointed Craig Berube as head coach on May 17, 2024, following Sheldon Keefe’s departure. The Winnipeg Jets promoted Scott Arniel to head coach on May 24, 2024, after Rick Bowness announced his retirement. Team Relocation: The Arizona Coyotes’ assets were transferred to a new Utah-based team, temporarily named the Utah Hockey Club, marking the NHL’s expansion into Utah.

The Arizona Coyotes’ assets were transferred to a new Utah-based team, temporarily named the Utah Hockey Club, marking the NHL’s expansion into Utah. 4 Nations Face-Off Tournament: Replacing the traditional All-Star Game, the NHL introduced the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament, featuring teams from Canada, Finland, Sweden, and the United States. The tournament runs from February 12 to 20, 2025, in Boston and Montreal, serving as a precursor to the NHL’s return to Olympic participation in 2026.

2024-25 Stanley Cup Betting Odds

According to Fan Duel Sportsbook, the Hurricanes and Oilers are currently co-favored to win the Stanley Cup at +650. The Panthers have the next-best odds at +850, followed by the Stars at +1000 and the Golden Knights at +1200. The Capitals, Devils, Maple Leafs, Jets and Avalanche are all +1300, respectively, while the Kings are +1700. The Lightning, meanwhile, are +1900.

From there, the odds start to drop more significantly. The Wild are +2600 to win the Stanley Cup, followed by the Rangers at +3400 and the Senators at +3700. The Canucks and Bruins are +5000, respectively, while the Red Wings and Islanders are +13000, respectively. The Hockey Club and Flames are +15000, respectively, followed by the Blue Jackets and Predators at +20000, respectively. The Canadiens are +25000, followed by the Penguins at +30000 and the Kraken at +50000.

Finally, the Flyers and Blues are +55000 to win the Stanley Cup, respectively. The Sabres, Blackhawks, Ducks and Blackhawks have the longest odds at +75000.