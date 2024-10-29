Tuesday NHL Prediction & Best Bets: Will Penguins, Blues pull off upsets?

Will the Penguins and Blues pull off upsets tonight? Will the Rangers continue their dominance against the Capitals when the two teams meet in our Nation’s Capital? Check out our Tuesday NHL Predictions & Best Bets.

Sunday NHL Best Bet Recap

I didn’t have an opportunity to post picks for Monday night but my three recommendations for Sunday night were the Ducks-Devils under 6.5, the Avalanche (-165) over the Senators and the over 6.5 in that same Ottawa-Colorado matchup. While the under was wrecked in the Anaheim-New Jersey game because of a four-goal outburst by the Devils in the second period, I hit on the other two plays. The Avalanche survived a wild third period to beat the Senators, 5-4. The over looked dead in the water until the teams combined for a whopping seven goals in that final period.

The 2-1 night improved my record to 26-27 on the season. A $100.00 bettor would be down -$608.00 on the season. Let’s see if we can’t cut into this deficit.

Tuesday NHL Prediction: Pittsburgh Penguins +110, 7:00 p.m. ET

These two teams are heading in opposite directions to start the season. While the Wild are 5-3 start, the Penguins have lost seven out of their last 10. That said, I like Pittsburgh tonight. The Pens have had a ton of success against the Wild, winning eight out of their last 10 meetings with Minnesota. While they did drop their last game versus the Wild back in February, that was the Penguins’ first loss against Minnesota since November 6 of 2021. Despite their struggles, they’re worth a flier tonight.

Tuesday NHL Prediction: St. Louis Blues +125, 7:00 p.m. ET

The Blues lost Robert Thomas to a broken ankle last week and so far, they’ve split the two games that he missed. They routed the Maple Leafs 5-1 in Toronto last Thursday night, then turned around two days later and were drubbed by the Habs in Montreal. I see the Blues rebounding tonight in Ottawa. St. Louis has won seven out of the last 10 meetings between these two teams, which includes both matchups last season. Neither game was particularly close, as the Blues won 4-2 at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis and 5-2 in Ottawa. The best part? The Blues were an underdog in both meetings. Thus, there’s some recent history of the Blues pulling off upsets in this matchup.

Tuesday NHL Prediction: New York Rangers (-150), 7:30 p.m. ET

Both of these teams are off to great starts to the season but the Rangers have owned the Capitals in previous meetings. New York has won eight out of its last 10 meetings with Washington and five straight. These two teams met in the playoffs last season and the Rangers treaded the Caps like a red-headed stepchild.

The Rangers are also playing great hockey. They haven’t allowed more than three goals in a game since surrendering six to the Utah Hockey Club in their second contest of the season. They’ve held opponents to two or fewer goals in six out of their eight games this season. They’ve also scored at least four goals in six out of their last eight games.