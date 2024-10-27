Sunday NHL Prediction & Best Bets: Will the Aves stay hot?

Will the Ducks and Devils cash an under ticket for bettors tonight? Will the Avalanche stay red-hot with their fifth consecutive game while also hitting the over? Check out our Sunday NHL Prediction & Best Bets.

Saturday NHL Best Bets Recap

My three recommendations for Saturday were the Jets (-135) over the Flames, the Blues (-125) over the Canadians and the Capitals-Lightning over 6. While the Jets stayed perfect on the season with a 5-3 victory, the Blues were routed 5-2 by the Habs. Unfortunately, the Caps and Lightning combined for only three goals, leaving me with a 1-2 record on the day. That dropped me to 24-26 on the season, as a $100.00 bettor would be down -$698.00 on the season.

Sunday NHL Prediction: Ducks-Devils under 6.5 (-110), 7:00 p.m. ET

In the last 10 meetings between these two teams, the under is 7-3. The Ducks have also cashed unders left and right as well. In their seven games this season, the under hit five times and the Ducks also pushed on the total in their 4-3 overtime loss to the Avalanche on October 18. While New Jersey’s goal prevention has been lousy of late (they’ve allowed at least four goals in four straight games), the Ducks should be the perfect remedy for the Devils to get back on track defensively).

Sunday NHL Prediction: Colorado Avalanche (-165), 9:00 p.m. ET

The Avalanche are more expensive than I typically like for a moneyline play, but we have a small slate tonight so I’ll roll the dice. After losing four straight games to begin the season, the Aves have evened their record following four consecutive victories. The biggest reason for their turnaround has been their goal prevention, as they’ve allowed three or fewer goals in four straight games. They’ve allowed two or fewer goals in three straight contests.

As for the Senators, they had been going for three in a row when they visited the Golden Knights two nights ago, but they lost 6-4 despite building leads of 2-0, 3-1 and 4-3. The Sens also lost eight out of 10 against the Avalanche, which includes a four-game losing streak versus Colorado. That losing streak spans the last two seasons.

Sunday NHL Prediction: Sens-Avalanche over 6.5 (-120), 9:00 p.m. ET

I know in my blurb above I talk about the Avalanche’s goal prevention being better of late, which is true. But I still envision a high-scoring game. The over is 8-2 in the last 10 meetings between these two teams and has cashed in six consecutive Colorado-Ottawa matchups. You’d have to go back to February of 2020 to find the last time an under ticket cashed when these two teams were playing.

Plus, despite Colorado playing well defensively of late, the Senators are coming off a game in which they allowed Vegas to score six goals. Colorado could easily hang six goals on the scoreboard as well.