Monday MLB Best Bets for April 13: Will Mets vs. Dodgers sail over total?

Last Updated on April 13, 2026 3:00 pm by Anthony Rome

Monday’s MLB slate brings a mix of short favorites, live underdogs, and a late-night total with serious upside. This is the kind of card where reading game flow and matchup volatility can give bettors a clear edge.

Let’s break down your three plays.

Cleveland Guardians -115

Backing the Cleveland Guardians at this price comes down to consistency and balance.

Cleveland continues to be one of the more reliable teams when it comes to situational baseball. They don’t rely solely on power—they manufacture runs, limit mistakes, and play clean defense. That profile tends to perform well in tighter games, especially when lines are near a pick’em.

At -115, you’re essentially getting a slight discount on the more disciplined team. In early-season matchups where volatility is still high, backing the steadier roster is the right move.

Betting Pick: Guardians -115

Oakland A’s +110 vs. Rangers

This is a classic value underdog spot with the Oakland Athletics.

The Rangers are likely drawing attention based on reputation and offensive upside, but that can inflate the line—creating value on the other side. Oakland may not have the same star power, but they can stay competitive by playing fundamentally sound baseball and capitalizing on mistakes.

At plus money, you don’t need dominance—you just need a path to a close game late. If Oakland can keep this within reach early, the value of the number becomes significant.

Betting Pick: Athletics +110

Mets vs. Dodgers OVER 8.5 Runs

Featuring the New York Mets and Los Angeles Dodgers

This is the marquee matchup of the night—and it has all the ingredients for a high-scoring game.

Both lineups are loaded with offensive firepower and capable of producing runs in bunches. Even strong pitching can get overwhelmed in spots like this, especially when facing deep, patient offenses that can work counts and create pressure.

With a total sitting at 8.5, you’re getting a number that doesn’t fully account for the upside of these two offenses colliding. If either side breaks through early, this game can open up quickly.

Betting Pick: OVER 8.5 Runs

Monday MLB Best Bets for April 13