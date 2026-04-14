Kentucky Derby 2026: Field list, points, trainers, jockeys, odds & preview

Last Updated on April 14, 2026 7:19 am by admin_001
The major qualification races for the 2026 Kentucky Derby have now been completed and the line-up for the big event at Churchill Downs on May 2 is close to being finalised.
Commandment tops the points standings ahead of the post draw on April 25. He recorded a narrow victory in the Florida Derby at Gulfstream Park on his most recent outing.
Read on as we look at the latest points standings and odds for the Kentucky Derby, before previewing what promises to be a thrilling renewal of the prestigious race.
Kentucky Derby 2026 – Points standings
|HORSE
|TRAINER
|JOCKEY
|POINTS
|Commandment
|Brad Cox
|Luis Saez
|150
|Further Ado
|Brad Cox
|John Velazqeuz
|135
|Renegade
|Todd Pletcher
|Irad Ortiz Jr
|125
|So Happy
|Mark Glatt
|Mike Smith
|115
|Fulleffort
|Brad Cox
|Tyler Gaffalione
|110
|Wonder Dean
|Yoshinari Yamamoto
|Cristian Demuro
|106
|The Puma
|Gustavo Delgado
|Jaview Castellano
|106
|Potente
|Bob Baffert
|Juan Hernandez
|100
|Albus
|Riley Mott
|Jaime Torres
|100
|Emerging Market
|Chad Brown
|Flavien Prat
|100
|Silent Tactic
|Marke Casse
|Cristian Torres
|100
|Six Speed
|Bhupat Seemar
|TBD
|80
|Pavlovian
|Doug O’Neill
|Edwin Maldonado
|70
|Right To Party
|Kenneth McPeek
|Chris Elliott
|65
|Golden Tempo
|Cherie DeVaux
|TBD
|60
|Incredibolt
|Riley Mott
|TBD
|60
|Ottinho
|Chad Brown
|TBD
|56
|Chief Wallabee
|Bill Mott
|Junior Alvarado
|50
|Iron Honor
|Chad Brown
|TBD
|50
|Stark Contrast
|Michael McCarthy
|TBD
|50
|Chip Honcho
|Steve Asmussen
|TBD
|49
|Danon Bourbon
|Manabu Ikezoe
|TBD
|40
Kentucky Derby 2026 – Latest odds
Arkansas Derby winner Renegade is the bookmakers’ favourite to claim victory in the 2026 Kentucky Derby. The latest ante-post odds are as follows:
- Renegade – 7/2
- Commandment – 5/1
- Further Ado – 11/2
- The Puma – 10/1
- Chief Wallabee – 12/1
- So Happy – 12/1
- Danon Bourbon – 16/1
- Emerging Market – 16/1
- Nearly – 20/1
- Regans Honor – 20/1
- Potente – 20/1
- Class President – 20/1
- Incredibolt – 25/1
- Its Our Time – 25/1
- Intrepido – 25/1
- Canaletto – 25/1
- Silent Tactic – 25/1
- Cherokee Nation – 25/1
- Golden Tempo – 25/1
- Powershift – 25/1
- Fulleffort – 25/1
- Wonder Dean – 25/1
- Crude Velocity – 25/1
- Final Score – 33/1
- Brant – 33/1
- Napoleon Solo – 33/1
- Ewing – 33/1
- Englishman – 33/1
- Blackout Time – 33/1
- Local Knowledge – 33/1
- Cannoneer – 33/1
- Secured Freedom – 33/1
- Bar – 40/1
Kentucky Derby 2026 – Preview
While Renegade is a worthy favourite, it is worth noting that the market leader has not won the race since Justify achieved the feat in 2018. With such unpredictability, the Kentucky Derby often feels like a big piggy bank slot, where fortunes can shift dramatically and value can emerge in unexpected places. He produced a dominant performance in the Arkansas Derby at Oaklawn Park, and appears to have the right profile to shine in the Kentucky Derby.
He produced a dominant performance in the Arkansas Derby at Oaklawn Park, and appears to have the right profile to shine in the Kentucky Derby.
Several savvy bettors believe that Commandment is the value bet in a race where several horses have a genuine chance of emerging victorious.
The Brad Cox-trained horse was made to work extremely hard in the Florida Derby and those exertions may have tave taken their toll.
By contrast, stablemate Further Ado barely broke sweat as he recorded an emphatic 11-length victory in the Blue Grass Stakes at Keeneland.
He previously finished behind The Puma in the Tampa Bay Derby. That horse was then second to Commandment in the Florida Derby.
However, Further Ado appears to be improving now he has been stepped up in distance and the additional furlong in the Kentucky Derby should suit him well.
Jockey John Velazquez has won the Churchill Downs showpiece on three previous occasions (2011, 2017 & 2020) and he could add another victory to his tally at the start of May.