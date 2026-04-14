Kentucky Derby 2026: Field list, points, trainers, jockeys, odds & preview

Last Updated on April 14, 2026 7:19 am by admin_001

The major qualification races for the 2026 Kentucky Derby have now been completed and the line-up for the big event at Churchill Downs on May 2 is close to being finalised.

Commandment tops the points standings ahead of the post draw on April 25. He recorded a narrow victory in the Florida Derby at Gulfstream Park on his most recent outing.

Read on as we look at the latest points standings and odds for the Kentucky Derby, before previewing what promises to be a thrilling renewal of the prestigious race.

Kentucky Derby 2026 – Points standings

HORSE TRAINER JOCKEY POINTS Commandment Brad Cox Luis Saez 150 Further Ado Brad Cox John Velazqeuz 135 Renegade Todd Pletcher Irad Ortiz Jr 125 So Happy Mark Glatt Mike Smith 115 Fulleffort Brad Cox Tyler Gaffalione 110 Wonder Dean Yoshinari Yamamoto Cristian Demuro 106 The Puma Gustavo Delgado Jaview Castellano 106 Potente Bob Baffert Juan Hernandez 100 Albus Riley Mott Jaime Torres 100 Emerging Market Chad Brown Flavien Prat 100 Silent Tactic Marke Casse Cristian Torres 100 Six Speed Bhupat Seemar TBD 80 Pavlovian Doug O’Neill Edwin Maldonado 70 Right To Party Kenneth McPeek Chris Elliott 65 Golden Tempo Cherie DeVaux TBD 60 Incredibolt Riley Mott TBD 60 Ottinho Chad Brown TBD 56 Chief Wallabee Bill Mott Junior Alvarado 50 Iron Honor Chad Brown TBD 50 Stark Contrast Michael McCarthy TBD 50 Chip Honcho Steve Asmussen TBD 49 Danon Bourbon Manabu Ikezoe TBD 40

Kentucky Derby 2026 – Latest odds

Arkansas Derby winner Renegade is the bookmakers’ favourite to claim victory in the 2026 Kentucky Derby. The latest ante-post odds are as follows:

Renegade – 7/2

Commandment – 5/1

Further Ado – 11/2

The Puma – 10/1

Chief Wallabee – 12/1

So Happy – 12/1

Danon Bourbon – 16/1

Emerging Market – 16/1

Nearly – 20/1

Regans Honor – 20/1

Potente – 20/1

Class President – 20/1

Incredibolt – 25/1

Its Our Time – 25/1

Intrepido – 25/1

Canaletto – 25/1

Silent Tactic – 25/1

Cherokee Nation – 25/1

Golden Tempo – 25/1

Powershift – 25/1

Fulleffort – 25/1

Wonder Dean – 25/1

Crude Velocity – 25/1

Final Score – 33/1

Brant – 33/1

Napoleon Solo – 33/1

Ewing – 33/1

Englishman – 33/1

Blackout Time – 33/1

Local Knowledge – 33/1

Cannoneer – 33/1

Secured Freedom – 33/1

Bar – 40/1

Kentucky Derby 2026 – Preview

While Renegade is a worthy favourite, it is worth noting that the market leader has not won the race since Justify achieved the feat in 2018. With such unpredictability, the Kentucky Derby often feels like a big piggy bank slot, where fortunes can shift dramatically and value can emerge in unexpected places. He produced a dominant performance in the Arkansas Derby at Oaklawn Park, and appears to have the right profile to shine in the Kentucky Derby.

He produced a dominant performance in the Arkansas Derby at Oaklawn Park, and appears to have the right profile to shine in the Kentucky Derby.

Several savvy bettors believe that Commandment is the value bet in a race where several horses have a genuine chance of emerging victorious.

The Brad Cox-trained horse was made to work extremely hard in the Florida Derby and those exertions may have tave taken their toll.

By contrast, stablemate Further Ado barely broke sweat as he recorded an emphatic 11-length victory in the Blue Grass Stakes at Keeneland.

He previously finished behind The Puma in the Tampa Bay Derby. That horse was then second to Commandment in the Florida Derby.

However, Further Ado appears to be improving now he has been stepped up in distance and the additional furlong in the Kentucky Derby should suit him well.

Jockey John Velazquez has won the Churchill Downs showpiece on three previous occasions (2011, 2017 & 2020) and he could add another victory to his tally at the start of May.