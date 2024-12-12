Thursday NHL Best Bets: Will the Golden Knights continue to own Jets?

Will the Golden Knights continue to own the Jets when they meet in Vegas? Can the Wild upset the Oilers at home? Read on for our Thursday NHL Best Bets.

Wednesday NHL Best Bets Recap

With only two games on Wednesday’s NHL slate, I stuck with three plays. I pushed on the Ducks-Senators under 6 but unfortunately, I dropped my other two plays. I knew I was taking a risk trying to double-dip on the Sabres and it bit me in the ass. Not only did Buffalo fall to the Rangers 3-2, but the Sabres also lost the first period moneyline, 1-0.

Since I introduced this new NHL best bets format on November 29, I am now 27-20-4. It’s been a rougher week, but a $100.00 bettor would still be up $703.00 over that span.

Thursday NHL Best Game Moneyline Bets: Vegas Golden Knights +115, 8:00 p.m. ET

The Golden Knights have owned the Jets in previous meetings. The last 10 times these two teams have met, Vegas won nine of those games. Better yet, the Golden Knights have won eight consecutive matchups with the Jets, who last beat Vegas in April of 2023. That includes their 4-3 victory at home against the Jets at the end of last month. The Golden Knights have also won three straight, so they can roll into Winnipeg with confidence.

Thursday NHL Best Moneyline Underdog Bet: Minnesota Wild +115, 8:30 p.m. ET

In the last 10 meetings between these two teams, the Wild are 8-2. That includes Minnesota’s 5-3 victory in Edmonton last month, which was the Wild’s fourth victory in their last five games against the Oilers. While Edmonton is on a three-game winning streak and is 7-3 in its last 10 games, Minnesota is 7-2-0-1 in its last 10 games. If we shrink that sample size down to Minnesota’s last six games, the Wild won five of those contests. They’re a confident bunch, they’re at home and I expect them to elevate their play tonight.

Thursday NHL Best Game Total Bet: Capitals-Blue Jackets over 6.5, 7:00 p.m. ET

The over is 8-2 in the Blue Jackets’ last 10 games overall. No team in hockey has a higher return on investment on the over during that span. In Columbus’ last 10 home games, the over is 9-1. On the other side, the over is 6-2-2 in the Capitals’ last 10 away games and in the last 10 meetings between these two teams, the over is 7-3.

Thursday NHL Best First Period Moneyline Bet: Tampa Bay Lightning -146, 9:00 p.m. ET

No team in hockey has been more profitable in the first period over their last 10 games than the Lightning, who are 7-1-2 (43.32% ROI). Meanwhile, one of the least profitable first period teams over their last 10 games is Calgary. The Flames are just 1-5-4 on the first period moneyline, posting a -40.59% ROI over that span.