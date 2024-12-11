Wednesday NHL Best Bets: Will struggling Sabres pull off upset?

Will the struggling Sabres pull off the upset as a home dog against the Rangers tonight? Read on for our Wednesday NHL Best Bets.

Tuesday NHL Best Bets Recap

My recommendations on Tuesday were the Kings (-135) over the Islanders, the over 5.5 in the Blues-Canucks game, the Penguins (+124) on the first period moneyline and the Panthers over 3.5 goals (+108) versus the Kraken. While the Kings beat the Islanders 3-1 and the Blues and Canucks combined for seven goals, the Penguins were out-scored by the Avalanche in the first period and the Panthers were held to only two goals.

The 2-2 record leaves me at 27-18-3 since I introduced this new format on Friday, November 29. A $100.00 bettor would still be up +$903.00.

Wednesday NHL Best Game Total Bet: Ducks-Senators Under 6, 7:30 p.m. ET

The Ducks have been one of the most profitable under teams in hockey this season. Only the Predators (29.94% ROI) have a higher return on investment than the Ducks’ 29.35%. The under is 8-17-1 in all Anaheim games this season. In the Ducks’ last 10 games, the under cashed seven times. The under is also 7-2-1 in the last 10 meetings between these two teams.

Wednesday NHL Best Game Moneyline Bet: Buffalo Sabres +120, 7:00 p.m. ET

Both of these teams are in a funk. The Sabres have dropped seven consecutive games entering play tonight, but the Rangers have lost eight out of their last 10 contests. So why Buffalo? One, the Sabres are a home dog so we are getting some value. They’ve also won two of the last three games between these two teams and four out of the previous six meetings. These two teams met roughly a month ago at Madison Square Garden and the Sables blew out the Rangers, 6-1.

Wednesday NHL Best Bets: Buffalo Sabres (+108), 7:00 p.m. ET

Let’s see if we can’t get a two-for-one special with the Sabres tonight. In their last 10 games, Buffalo is 5-2-3 on the first period moneyline, producing a 22.21% ROI. If we focus on the Sabres’ last 10 home games, their first period moneyline record is an impressive 8-1-1. No team in hockey has been more profitable over that span.