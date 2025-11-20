Thursday NHL Best Bets Nov. 20: Rangers-Aves total too high?

Last Updated on November 20, 2025 10:39 am by Anthony Rome

NHL Best Bets: Washington Capitals +118

Oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv are giving us the Capitals at plus money, providing immense value in my opinion. The Capitals get secondary scoring that can pop anytime and aren’t a team that shrinks on the road. At plus-money, you’re being paid to take a roster that can tilt special teams and possession in short windows. If Capitals netminder Charlie Lindgren is on his game, then Washington will pull off the upset.

NHL Best Bets: Philadelphia Flyers -123

The Flyers are a team that tightens up at home and can dominate the middle frame possession-wise; at -123 you’re locking in a team that should control pace and limit high-danger chances against St. Louis. Philadelphia’s forward depth gives them an edge in sustained offensive pressure and their penalty kill has the capability to tilt special-teams matchups in close games. I prefer the cleaner lineup and push for the favorite here — -123 is worth backing when the matchup shapes toward fewer random bounces and more controlled chances.

The Blues haven’t played well from the start. I’ll gladly keep fading St. Louis.

NHL Best Bets: Kraken/Blackhawks OVER 5.5

Seattle and Chicago both have shown they can get up and down the ice, and when these clubs meet the pace tends to favor offense. Both teams have limited defensive structure, a willingness to take chances, and goaltending that’s been up-and-down this month.

The 5.5 total here looks playable because both teams generate a high volume of shot attempts and odd-man transitions. If either club cycles the puck well off the entries you should see more high-danger looks than bettors expect.

NHL Best Bets: Rangers/Avalanche UNDER 6.5

This one’s a textbook under: two structured teams with high-end goaltending and an incentive to control pace. Colorado’s defensive structure is elite at limiting odd-man and high-danger chances, while New York tends to lean into tighter, lower-event games on the road.

At 6.5 you’re getting a line where a 3–2 or 2–1 final is a very realistic outcome. Play the UNDER and expect a game decided by timely scoring rather than a wide-open shootout.

