Stars vs. Oilers Prediction: Does Dallas have the advantage in Edmonton?

The Dallas Stars (45-21-4) will face the Edmonton Oilers (41-24-5) on Wednesday, March 26, 2025, at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta. The game is scheduled for 10:00 PM ET and will be broadcast on TNT. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Stars vs. Oilers matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Dallas Stars (-146) at Edmonton Oilers (+129); o/u 6

8:00 p.m. ET, Monday, March 24, 2025

Rogers Place, Edmonton, AB

TV: TNT/truTV/Max

Wild vs. Stars Public Betting: Bettors Backing Underdog

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 57% of bets are on the Oilers moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Team Performance and Key Players

The Stars are coming off a 3-0 victory against the Minnesota Wild, showcasing their defensive strength. Goaltender Jake Oettinger recorded his second shutout of the season, improving to a 2.49 GAA and a .909 save percentage. Offensively, Dallas averages 3.36 goals per game, with notable contributions from Wyatt Johnston and Matt Duchene.

The Oilers recently edged out the Seattle Kraken 5-4, despite missing key forwards Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid due to injuries. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins stepped up with a hat-trick in that game. Goaltender Stuart Skinner holds a 2.87 GAA and a .895 save percentage this season. ​

Betting Odds

The Stars are favored in this matchup, with moneyline odds around -146, while the Oilers are at +129. The over/under for total goals is set at 6 at Bovada.lv.

Stars vs. Oilers Betting Prediction

Considering the Stars’ robust defense and the Oilers’ injury-depleted offense, Dallas has the advantage. The Stars’ effective penalty kill and solid goaltending should neutralize Edmonton’s scoring threats. Dallas has won six out of its last 10 games entering play tonight.

Stars vs. Oilers Prediction: DALLAS STARS -146