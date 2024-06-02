Stars vs. Oilers Game 6 NHL Playoffs Betting Odds & Prediction

The Stars vs. Oilers Western Conference Finals series heads back to Edmonton, AB for Game 6 on Sunday night at 8:00 p.m. ET. With the Panthers waiting in the wings, will the Oilers punch their ticket to the Stanley Cup Final with a win tonight? Or will the Stars force a Game 7 in two nights from Dallas?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

003 Edmonton Oilers (+116) at 004 Dallas Stars (-140); o/u 5.5

8:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, June 2, 2024

Rogers Place, Edmonton, AB

TV: TNT

Stars vs. Oilers Game 6: Public Bettors Siding with Dallas

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 65% of bets are on the Stars’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Oettinger allows three goals in Game 5 loss

Jake Oettinger stopped 23 of 26 shots in Friday’s 3-1 loss to the Oilers in Game 5. Oettinger has taken back-to-back losses for the first time since the first two games of the playoffs, and now the Stars will face elimination in Edmonton on Sunday. The Oilers’ power play did most of the damage Friday, with Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scoring twice in the contest after the Stars had killed off all their penalties in the first four games of the series. Oettinger’s role as the starter is not in doubt, so he should be back between the pipes for Game 6.

McDavid logs power-play assist on five shots

Connor McDavid logged a power-play assist, five shots on goal and three hits in Friday’s 3-1 win over the Stars in Game 5. McDavid helped out on the first of Ryan Nugent-Hopkins’ tallies in the contest. The 27-year-old McDavid is up to two goals and six assists over five games in the Western Conference Finals. He continues to lead by example on offense. He’s picked up four goals, 25 helpers, 12 power-play points, 53 shots on net, 36 hits and a plus-7 rating through 17 playoff appearances.

Stars vs. Oilers Game 6 Betting Trends:

The total has gone UNDER in 19 of Dallas’ last 27 games

Over/Under has gone OVER in 7 of Edmonton’s last 9 games at home

The total has gone OVER in 8 of Dallas’ last 11 games when playing on the road against Edmonton

The total has gone UNDER in 7 of Edmonton’s last 9 games played in June

Stars vs. Oilers Game 6 Betting Prediction

Take Edmonton. The Oilers are 5-2 in their last seven games overall, are 32-11 in their last 43 home games and are 5-2 in their last seven games against a Western Conference foe.

The hockey world is waiting for Edmonton to once again fall on its face because, well, that’s what Edmonton does at this time of year. The Oilers still don’t have great depth when it comes to their top-heavy but skilled roster, and I don’t believe they have the defense or goaltending to win a Cup. That said, I do think it’s at, the very least, their time to make a Cup Final appearance.

Stars vs. Oilers Game 6 Prediction: EDMONTON OILERS -140