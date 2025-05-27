Stars vs. Oilers Game 4 Prediction: Will game turn high-scoring?

The Edmonton Oilers host the Dallas Stars in Game 4 of the Western Conference Final on Tuesday, May 27, 2025, at Rogers Place. The Oilers lead the best-of-seven series 2–1, following a commanding 6–1 victory in Game 3. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Stars vs. Oilers Game 4 matchup?

Game Matchup

Dallas Stars at Edmonton Oilers

8:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, May 27, 2025

Rogers Place, Edmonton, AB

TV: ESPN/ESPN+

Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Oilers are -165 moneyline favorites. The Hurricanes, meanwhile, are +140 moneyline underdogs. As for the total, its sits at 6.5 goals.

Stars vs. Oilers Game 4 Public Betting: Bettors Love Edmonton

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 69% of bets are on the Oilers’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Recent Performance

In Game 3, the Oilers dominated with a 6–1 win, highlighted by Connor McDavid’s two goals and Zach Hyman’s third-period brace. Stuart Skinner made 33 saves, while Evan Bouchard and John Klingberg also contributed goals. The Oilers have now won two straight games, showcasing their offensive depth and home-ice advantage.

The Stars managed only one goal in Game 3, a second-period tally by Jason Robertson—his first of the postseason. Dallas has struggled offensively in the series, with key players like Matt Duchene and Roope Hintz needing to elevate their play.

Stars vs. Oilers Game 4 Key Factors

Connor McDavid’s Surge: After a slow start to the series, McDavid has found his stride, recording five points over the last two games.

Goaltending Battle: Stuart Skinner has been solid for Edmonton, while Dallas’s Jake Oettinger will need to rebound from a tough Game 3 performance.

Injury Updates: Dallas’s Roope Hintz missed Game 3 but participated in an optional practice on Monday, suggesting a possible return. Edmonton’s Connor Brown is ruled out for Game 4 due to injury.

Stars vs. Oilers Game 4 Betting Prediction

The Oilers have momentum and home-ice advantage, making them favorites to extend their series lead. However, the Stars are expected to respond with urgency to avoid a 3–1 deficit.

Stars vs. Oilers Game 4 Prediction: OVER 6.5