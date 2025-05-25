Stars vs. Oilers Game 3 NHL Playoffs Prediction: Will Edmonton take Series Lead?

The 2025 NHL Western Conference Final shifts to Edmonton for Game 3 today, with the series tied 1–1 after the Oilers blanked the Stars 3–0 in Game 2. Puck drop is scheduled for 3:00 PM CDT at Rogers Place. What’s the best bet on the board in tonight’s Stars vs. Oilers Game 3 matchup?

Game Matchup

Dallas Stars at Edmonton Oilers

3:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, May 25, 2025

Rogers Place, Edmonton, AB

TV: ABC/ESPN+

Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Oilers are -165 moneyline favorites. The Stars, meanwhile, are +140 moneyline underdogs. As for the total, its sits at 6 goals.

Stars vs. Oilers Game 3 Public Betting: Bettors Love Edmonton

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 69% of bets are on the Oilers’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Series Recap

Game 1 (May 21): Dallas secured a 3–6 victory at home, with Leon Draisaitl scoring a hat trick for Edmonton.

Game 2 (May 23): Edmonton responded with a 3–0 win, highlighted by Stuart Skinner’s 25-save shutout and goals from Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Brett Kulak, and Connor Brown.

Stars vs. Oilers Game 3 Key Storylines

Roope Hintz Injury: Dallas forward Roope Hintz exited Game 2 after a slash by Darnell Nurse. His status for Game 3 is uncertain, and his absence could impact the Stars’ offensive depth.

Stuart Skinner’s Resurgence: Skinner has been exceptional in the playoffs, earning his third shutout in four games. His performance will be crucial for Edmonton’s success.

Dallas’s Road Challenge: The Stars need to improve their road performance to regain momentum in the series. Coach Pete DeBoer emphasized the importance of a “Game 7 mentality” for the remainder of the playoffs.

Stars vs. Oilers Game 3 Betting Prediction

With the series now in Edmonton, the Oilers have the advantage of home ice and the momentum from their Game 2 victory. Dallas must adapt quickly, especially if Hintz is sidelined. While the Stars have the offensive firepower to challenge Edmonton, the Oilers’ defensive improvements and Skinner’s stellar goaltending give them the edge in this matchup.

Stars vs. Oilers Game 3 Prediction: EDMONTON OILERS -165