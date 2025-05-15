Stars vs. Jets Game 5 Playoff Prediction: Is Winnipeg finished?

The Dallas Stars and Winnipeg Jets are set to face off in Game 5 of their Western Conference Semifinal series on Thursday, May 15, 2025, at 6:30 PM PDT at Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg. The series is tied 2-2, making this matchup crucial for both teams as they vie for a spot in the Conference Finals. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Stars vs. Jets Game 5 matchup?

Game Matchup

Dallas Stars at Winnipeg Jets

9:30 p.m. ET, Thursday, May 15, 2025

Canada Life Centre, Winnipeg, MB

TV: TNT/truTV/Max

Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Jets are -115 moneyline favorites. The Stars, meanwhile, are -105 moneyline underdogs. As for the total, it sits at 5.5 goals.

Stars vs. Jets Game 5 Public Betting: Bettors Love Winnipeg

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 72% of bets are on the Jets’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Storylines

Mikko Rantanen’s Impact: Since joining the Stars, Mikko Rantanen has been a significant contributor, bolstering the team’s offensive depth and providing a much-needed spark. His performance in Game 4 was instrumental in Dallas’s victory, showcasing his ability to perform under pressure.

Jets’ Goaltending Concerns: While Connor Hellebuyck has been a reliable presence in goal for the Jets, his recent performances have raised questions. In Game 4, he allowed four goals on 31 shots, and the team has been inconsistent in front of him. Addressing these issues will be key for Winnipeg’s success.

Keys to the Game

Dallas Stars

Offensive Depth: With contributions from players like Rantanen and Jason Robertson, the Stars have a potent offense that can challenge any defense.

Defensive Stability: Maintaining strong defensive play and limiting the Jets’ scoring opportunities will be crucial.

Goaltending: Jake Oettinger needs to continue his solid performances in goal, providing the team with confidence and stability.

Winnipeg Jets

Defensive Adjustments: Improving defensive coverage and reducing turnovers will help in containing the Stars’ offensive threats.

Special Teams: Capitalizing on power-play opportunities and staying disciplined on the penalty kill can swing momentum in their favor.

Goaltending: Hellebuyck must bounce back from recent performances and deliver a standout game to keep the Jets competitive.

Stars vs. Jets Game 5 Betting Prediction

Given the Stars’ recent form and the Jets’ inconsistencies, Dallas appears poised to take a 3-2 series lead. With Rantanen’s addition providing a significant boost and Oettinger’s reliable goaltending, the Stars have the tools to secure a road victory. Stick a fork in the Jets. They’re done.

Stars vs. Jets Game 5 Prediction: DALLAS STARS -105