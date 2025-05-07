Stars vs. Jets Game 1 NHL Playoffs Prediction: Is Winnipeg too banged up?

Is Winnipeg too banged up to take the series opener in Wednesday night’s Stars vs. Jets Game 1 matchup? The puck will drop at 9:30 p.m. ET from Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, MB tonight.

Game Matchup

Dallas Stars at Winnipeg Jets

9:30 p.m. ET, Wednesday, May 7, 2025

Canada Life Centre, Winnipeg, MB

TV: ESPN

Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Stars are -125 moneyline favorites. The Jets, meanwhile, are +105 moneyline underdogs. As for the total, its sits at 5.5 goals.

Stars vs. Jets Game 1 Public Betting: Bettors Leaning Winnipeg

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 51% of bets are on the Jets’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

First-Round Recap

Winnipeg Jets: The Jets concluded the regular season with a league-best 56-22-4 record, securing the Presidents’ Trophy. In the first round, they overcame the St. Louis Blues in a grueling seven-game series, showcasing resilience and depth.

Dallas Stars: Dallas finished second in the Central Division with a 50-26-6 record. They advanced past the Colorado Avalanche in a dramatic seven-game series, rallying from a 2-0 deficit in Game 7 to clinch the victory.

Key Storylines

Goaltending Duel: Winnipeg’s Connor Hellebuyck has a 22-30 playoff record with a .902 save percentage and 2.98 GAA, while Dallas’ Jake Oettinger boasts a 27-25 record with a .915 save percentage and 2.52 GAA in postseason play.

Injury Concerns: Winnipeg’s top center, Mark Scheifele, missed the last two games of the first round due to an undisclosed injury. Defenseman Josh Morrissey also sustained an injury early in Game 7.

Coaching Connections: Former Jets coach Rick Bowness previously led the Stars to the Stanley Cup Final in 2020. His experience with both teams adds an intriguing layer to the series.

Stars vs. Jets Game 1 Betting Prediction

The Blues beat the sh*t out of the Jets in the teams’ first-round series. Winnipeg won Game 7, but it the Jets have used up all their miracles. Connor Hellebuyck is a head case in the playoffs and his offense won’t be able to bail him out this time.

Stars vs. Jets Game 1 Prediction: DALLAS STARS -125