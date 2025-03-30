Sharks vs. Kings Prediction: Will under cash in L.A.?

The San Jose Sharks (20-43-9) will face off against the Los Angeles Kings (40-23-9) tonight at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The game is scheduled to begin at 7:00 PM PDT and will be broadcast on ESPN. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Sharks vs. Kings matchup?​

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

San Jose Sharks (+293) at Los Angeles Kings (-342); o/u 5.5

10:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, March 30, 2025

Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, CA

TV: ESPN

Sharks vs. Kings Public Betting: Bettors Love L.A.

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 71% of bets are on the Kings moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

San Jose Sharks

The Sharks are coming off a 6-1 loss to the New York Rangers last night, marking their sixth loss in the last ten games. Over this stretch, they’ve averaged 2.1 goals per game while conceding 3.8. Left winger William Eklund leads the team with 54 points (17 goals, 37 assists) and has recorded five points in his last three games. San Jose’s offense ranks 29th in the league, averaging 2.62 goals per game, with a power play success rate of 19.4%. Defensively, they allow 3.69 goals per game, and their penalty kill operates at 74.5%.

Los Angeles Kings

The Kings are seeking to rebound after a 3-1 home loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs, their second consecutive defeat. Despite this, they’ve won seven of their last ten games, averaging three goals per game and allowing 1.7. Right winger Adrian Kempe leads Los Angeles with 58 points (29 goals, 29 assists). The Kings’ offense averages 2.86 goals per game (21st in the NHL), with a power play efficiency of 16.0%. Defensively, they are more robust, allowing 2.53 goals per game, and boast a penalty kill success rate of 81.3%.

Injury Report

San Jose Sharks: Defensemen Henry Thrun (out), Vincent Desharnais (day-to-day), Marc-Edouard Vlasic (day-to-day), Jan Rutta (injured reserve); Center Logan Couture (long-term injured reserve).

Los Angeles Kings: Forwards Tanner Jeannot and Alex Turcotte are both listed as day-to-day. ​

Projected Goaltenders

Sharks: Alexander Georgiev (15-24-1, .874 save percentage, 3.66 goals-against average).

Kings: Darcy Kuemper (25-10-7, .919 save percentage, 2.10 goals-against average).

Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Kings are -342 on the moneyline, while the Sharks are +293. The total is 5.5.

Players to Watch

San Jose Sharks: William Eklund has been a bright spot for the Sharks, leading the team in points and contributing significantly in recent games.

Los Angeles Kings: Warren Foegele has 40 points this season and has a history of performing well against the Sharks, including a goal in their previous meeting.

This game marks the fourth and final meeting between these Pacific Division rivals this season, with the Sharks leading the series 2-1. Both teams will be eager to secure a victory, making for an exciting matchup tonight in Los Angeles.

Sharks vs. Kings Betting Prediction

I’m taking the under, which is 4-5-1 in the last 10 meetings between these two teams and has hit in eight out of the Kings’ last 10 contests.

Sharks vs. Kings Prediction: UNDER 5.5