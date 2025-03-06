Sharks vs. Avalanche Prediction: Will Aves win by 3-plus goals?

The Sharks head to Ball Arena on Thursday night to take on the Avalanche in a Western Conference showdown. The Sharks are in full rebuild mode, while the Avalanche are once again among the Stanley Cup contenders, making this a tough test for San Jose. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Sharks vs. Avalanche matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

San Jose Sharks (+325) at Colorado Avalanche (-425); o/u 6.5

9:30 p.m. ET, Thursday, March 6, 2025

Ball Arena, Denver, CO

TV: ESPN

Sharks vs. Avalanche Public Betting: Bettors Love Colorado

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 69% of bets are on the Avalanche moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

San Jose Sharks Outlook

The Sharks have struggled throughout the season, sitting near the bottom of the standings as they focus on developing their young talent. Tomas Hertl and William Eklund have been bright spots offensively, but San Jose lacks the depth and firepower to compete with top-tier teams consistently.

Defensively, the Sharks have been one of the league’s worst teams, allowing a high number of goals per game. Goaltending has also been a problem, with Mackenzie Blackwood and Kaapo Kahkonen unable to steal games for them. Against a high-powered team like Colorado, San Jose will need to play a near-perfect defensive game to stay competitive.

Colorado Avalanche Outlook

The Avalanche are one of the NHL’s best teams and have been dominant at home this season. Led by Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar, and Mikko Rantanen, Colorado boasts one of the most dangerous offensive groups in the league. MacKinnon is playing at an MVP-caliber level, and Makar continues to be an elite playmaker from the blue line.

Colorado’s goaltending has been solid with Alexandar Georgiev, and their defense, anchored by Makar and Devon Toews, makes them a well-rounded team. The Avs have a top-tier power play that could take advantage of San Jose’s weak penalty kill.

Key Matchups

Nathan MacKinnon vs. Sharks’ Defense – MacKinnon’s speed and skill will be a nightmare for a struggling San Jose blue line.

Special Teams Battle – Colorado’s power play is among the league’s best, while the Sharks’ penalty kill has been subpar.

Goaltending Advantage – Georgiev has been solid for Colorado, while San Jose’s goaltending has been unreliable.

Sharks vs. Avalanche Betting Prediction

This is a major mismatch on paper, and the Avalanche should control the game from start to finish. San Jose’s defensive issues will likely be exploited by Colorado’s high-powered offense, and unless the Sharks get an outstanding performance from their goalie, this one could get out of hand quickly.

I’m taking the Avalanche -2.5 on the puckline, which is +120 at Bovada.lv.

Sharks vs. Avalanche Prediction: COLORADO AVALANCHE -2.5 (+120)