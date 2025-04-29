Senators vs. Maple Leafs Game 5 NHL Playoffs Prediction: Will over cash?

The Ottawa Senators and Toronto Maple Leafs will face off in Game 5 of their first-round Stanley Cup Playoff series on Tuesday, April 29, 2025, at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. Toronto leads the series 3-1 and has an opportunity to clinch the series with a win. Ottawa, on the other hand, is looking to extend the series and force a Game 6 back in Ottawa. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Senators vs. Maple Leafs Game 5 matchup?

Game Matchup

Ottawa Senators at Toronto Maple Leafs

7:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, April 29, 2025

Scotiabank Areana, Toronto, ON

TV: ESPN

Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Maple Leafs are -180 moneyline favorites. The Senators, meanwhile, are +150 moneyline underdogs. As for the total, it sits at 5.5 goals.

Senators vs. Maple Leafs Game 5 Public Betting: Bettors Love Toronto

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 77% of bets are on the Maple Leafs moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Series Outlook

The Battle of Ontario has lived up to its billing, with both teams delivering high-intensity hockey. Toronto entered the playoffs as one of the league’s top teams, finishing the regular season with 52 wins, second in the league. Ottawa, making its first playoff appearance since 2017, has shown resilience, including a dramatic overtime win in Game 4 to avoid a sweep.

Key Players to Watch

Toronto Maple Leafs:

Auston Matthews: The star center has been a consistent offensive threat, leading the team in goals and points.​

William Nylander: Known for his playmaking ability, Nylander has been pivotal in setting up scoring opportunities.​

Anthony Stolarz: With starting goalie John Tavares sidelined, Stolarz has stepped up, providing solid goaltending.

Ottawa Senators:

Tim Stützle: The young forward has been a catalyst for Ottawa’s offense, contributing significantly in the postseason.​

Brady Tkachuk: Tkachuk’s physical presence and leadership have been crucial for the Senators, especially in high-pressure moments.​

Linus Ullmark: Despite being week-to-week with an injury, Ullmark’s performance in Game 4 was instrumental in Ottawa’s victory.​

Senators vs. Maple Leafs Game 5 Betting Prediction

With Toronto having the chance to close out the series on home ice, they will look to capitalize on their depth and experience. However, Ottawa’s recent momentum and determination to extend the series could make for a compelling matchup. Expect a tightly contested game with both teams bringing their best to the ice.

Ultimately, I think the total has been set too low in tonight’s game. Give me the over.

Senators vs. Maple Leafs Game 5 Prediction: OVER 5.5