Senators vs. Maple Leafs Game 2 NHL Playoffs Prediction: Will Ottawa even series?

​The Ottawa Senators and Toronto Maple Leafs are set to clash in Game 2 of their first-round playoff series on Tuesday, April 22, 2025, at 6:30 PM ET at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. The Senators lead the series 1-0 after a 4-2 victory in Game 1. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Senators vs. Maple Leafs matchup?

Game Matchup

Ottawa Senators at Toronto Maple Leafs

7:30 p.m. ET, Tuesday, April 22, 2025

Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, ON

TV: ESPN2

Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Maple Leafs are -176 moneyline favorites. The Senators, meanwhile, are +154 moneyline underdogs. As for the total, its sits at 5.5 goals.

Senators vs. Maple Leafs Game 2 Public Betting: Bettors Love Toronto

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 70% of bets are on the Maple Leafs’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Game 1 Recap

In Game 1, the Senators extended their winning streak against the Maple Leafs, having swept the regular-season series and now taking the first playoff game. Claude Giroux scored the game-winning goal on a second-period power play, while Linus Ullmark made 21 saves to secure the win.

Keys to Game 2

Toronto’s Offensive Response: The Maple Leafs need to reignite their offense after being limited to two goals in Game 1. Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner will be crucial in generating scoring opportunities.

Ottawa’s Defensive Strategy: The Senators will aim to maintain their defensive discipline that has frustrated Toronto’s top scorers. Continued strong goaltending from Ullmark will be vital.

Senators vs. Maple Leafs Game 2 Betting Prediction

I backed the Senators in Game 1 and they crapped themselves. I’m going back to the well, though. That was the first time Toronto defeated Ottawa in six tries. They’re also 6-3-1 in their last 10 games entering play tonight. I do believe they’ll steal one game.

Senators vs. Maple Leafs Game 2 Prediction: OTTAWA SENATORS +154