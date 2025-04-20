Senators vs. Maple Leafs Game 1 NHL Playoffs Prediction: Will Ottawa pull off upset?

The Battle of Ontario reignites as the Ottawa Senators and Toronto Maple Leafs clash in Game 1 of their Eastern Conference First Round series on Sunday, April 20, 2025, at Scotiabank Arena. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET, with coverage on ESPN2, CBC, SN, and TVAS. What’s the smart bet in tonight’s Senators vs. Maple Leafs matchup?

Game Matchup

Ottawa Senators at Toronto Maple Leafs

7:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, April 20, 2025

Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, ON

TV: ESPN2

Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Maple Leafs are -160 moneyline favorites to beat the Senators, who are +135 moneyline underdogs. The total, meanwhile, sits at 5.5 goals.

Regular Season Recap

The Senators dominated the regular-season series, sweeping all three games against the Maple Leafs. Notably, Ottawa secured a 3-0 shutout victory in Toronto on November 27, 2024, with Linus Ullmark stopping all 27 shots faced.

Key Players

Maple Leafs: Toronto’s offense is led by Auston Matthews, who enters the playoffs after missing 16 games due to injury but has returned to form with a strong finish to the regular season . Goaltender Anthony Stolarz will start Game 1, boasting an eight-game winning streak with three shutouts to close the regular season.

Senators: Ottawa’s young core features Brady Tkachuk and Tim Stützle, who have been instrumental in the team’s offensive success. Goaltender Linus Ullmark provides stability in net, having been the clear starter throughout the season.

Senators vs. Maple Leafs Game 1 Betting Prediction

While the Maple Leafs are favored in the series, their recent playoff history and the Senators’ regular-season success against them suggest a competitive matchup. The outcome may hinge on Toronto’s ability to capitalize on home-ice advantage and whether their key players can maintain peak performance. The Senators have won seven out the previous 10 meetings between these two teams. Give me Ottawa.

Senators vs. Maple Leafs Game 1 Prediction: OTTAWA SENATORS +135