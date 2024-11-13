Close Menu

    Red Wings vs. Penguins Same Game Parlay Prediction:

    Anthony RomeBy
    Red Wings vs. Penguins

    The TNT/Max NHL Game of the Night will pit the Red Wings vs. Penguins at 7:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday. Read on for our Same Game Parlay Prediction for tonight’s matchup from PPGA Paints Arena.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    Detroit Red Wings (+120) at Pittsburgh Penguins (-140); o/u 6.5

    7:30 p.m. ET, Wednesday, November 13, 2024

    PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh, PA

    TV: TNT/Max

    Red Wings vs. Penguins Public Betting: Bettors Backing Pittsburgh

    As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 67% of bets are on the Penguins’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

    Red Wings vs. Penguins SGP Leg 1: Pittsburgh Penguins -137

    The Penguins have dominated the Red Wings in previous meetings between the two teams. In the last 10 Detroit-Pittsburgh matchups, the Penguins are 6-4. If you shrink that number down to the last three meetings, the Penguins are a perfect 3-0. They’ve cashed as -130 money line favorites, -151 favorites and +129 moneyline underdogs. Both teams are struggling entering playing tonight. That said, the Red Wings have dropped back-to-back games, unlike the Pens, who are only one game removed from a 4-2 win over a red-hot Capitals team.

    Red Wings vs. Penguins SGP Leg 2: Over 6.5

    The Penguins have dominated the Red Wings in previous meetings between these two teams and the over has cashed consistently as well. The over is a perfect 4-0 in the last four meetings between these two teams. In each of those four matchups, the total closed at 6.5, so these two teams are no strangers to getting over high numbers. Pittsburgh just allowed a whopping seven goals to the Stars in its previous contest, while Detroit has surrendered seven goals combined in its last two games.

    Red Wings vs. Penguins SGP Leg 3: Bryan Rust Any Time Goal Scorer (+170)

    Rust didn’t play in the October 10 matchup between these two teams (a 6-3 win for the Penguins), but he did score in the second period against Detroit in last April’s 6-5 overtime victory for the Pens. He also scored the first goal against the Red Wings back in March of last season. Finally, he found the back of the net versus Detroit in the third period of the Red Wings’ 6-3 win a year ago. He’s worth a look tonight as a goal-scorer.

    Red Wings vs. Penguins SGP Odds

    Penguins -144

    Over 6.5

    Bryan Rust Any Time Goal +175

    Total Parlay Odds: +450

