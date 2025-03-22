Red Wings vs. Golden Knights Prediction: Will Detroit pull off upset?

The Detroit Red Wings (32-30-6) will face off against the Vegas Golden Knights (40-20-8) on Saturday, March 22, 2025, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The game is scheduled for 8:00 PM Eastern Time and will be broadcast on ABC and ESPN+.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Detroit Red Wings (+175) at Vegas Golden Knights (-210); o/u 6

8:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, March 22, 2025

T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, NV

TV: ABC/ESPN+

Red Wings vs. Golden Knights Public Betting: Bettors Love Vegas

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 73% of bets are on the Golden Knights moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

The Red Wings are looking to rebound from a 4-1 loss to the Washington Capitals on Tuesday, marking their eighth loss in the last ten games. During this stretch, they’ve averaged 2.4 goals per game while conceding 3.4. Captain Dylan Larkin has been a bright spot, tallying four goals and three assists in his last seven games.

Conversely, the Golden Knights are coming off a commanding 5-1 victory over the Boston Bruins on Thursday, improving to 5-2-2 in March. They’ve averaged 3.3 goals per game this month while limiting opponents to 2.1, maintaining a three-point lead atop the Pacific Division. ​

Players to Watch:

Detroit Red Wings: Lucas Raymond leads the team with 69 points (23 goals, 46 assists) this season. In seven career games against Vegas, he’s recorded three goals and two assists, including a goal in their last meeting. ​

Vegas Golden Knights: Jack Eichel has amassed 82 points (21 goals, 61 assists) this season. Over 23 career games against Detroit, he has seven goals and 15 assists.

Injury Reports:

Detroit Red Wings:

LW Carter Mazur – IR​

D Jeff Petry – IR​

Vegas Golden Knights:

D Shea Theodore – Out​

C Raphael Lavoie – Out​

The Golden Knights are favored in this matchup, with moneyline odds at -216, while the Red Wings are at +178. The over/under for total goals is set at 6. ​

This game marks the second meeting between the teams this season. Detroit secured a 3-0 victory on March 16, with goaltender Cam Talbot earning the shutout. ​

Both teams will aim to bolster their playoff positions in this crucial late-season matchup.

Red Wings vs. Golden Knights Betting Prediction

I’m taking a flyer on the Red Wings at Bovada.lv. They’re 6-4 in their last 10 games versus the Golden Knights, which includes a 3-0 victory in Detroit just last week. They’ve also won three out of the last four games in this series.

Red Wings vs. Golden Knights Prediction: DETROIT RED WINGS +175