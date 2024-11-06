Close Menu

    Predators vs. Capitals Prediction: Will Washington keep rolling?

    Anthony RomeBy
    Predators vs. Capitals
    FILE - Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) follows through on a shot during the second period in Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series against the Boston Bruins in Washington, in this Sunday, May 23, 2021, file photo. Ovechkin re-signed with the Washington Capitals on the eve of free agency, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, inking a four-year deal worth $40 million.(AP Photo/Nick Wass, File)

    The Capitals will look to stay hot when they host the Predators on Wednesday night. Considering the price on Washington is only -120, is the home team the play in this Predators vs. Capitals matchup at 7:00 p.m. ET?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    Nashville Predators (+100) at Washington Capitals (-120); o/u 6

    7:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday, November 6, 2024

    Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C.

    TV: ESPN+

    Predators vs. Capitals Public Betting: Bettors Love Washington

    As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 73% of bets are on the Capitals’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

    Saros gets no help in 3-0 loss to Kings

    Juuse Saros stopped 24 of 26 shots in Monday’s 3-0 loss to the Kings. The Predators managed only 16 shots on the night, so while Saros played well, he had no margin for error. The 29-year-old goalie’s 3-6-1 record through 10 starts owes more to his struggling offense than his own performance. Although his 2.83 GAA and .902 save percentage through 10 outings this season isn’t ideal, he’s being dragged down by two rough starts — the 29-year-old has allowed three or fewer goals in his other eight appearances.

    Ovechkin scores power play goal

    Alex Ovechkin scored a power-play goal in Sunday’s 4-2 loss to Carolina. Ovechkin scored his seventh goal of the season from his vintage spot on the man advantage in the first period to tie the game at 1-1. It was his first power-play marker of the 2024-25 campaign. The 39-year-old winger has racked up five goals and four assists during his current four-game point streak. Ovechkin is second on the team in points with 14 (seven goals, seven assists) through 11 games, trailing only Dylan Strome (17).

    Predators vs. Capitals Betting Prediction

    Take Washington. The Predators have won seven out of their last 10 games versus the Capitals but this Washington team is rolling. I know the Caps just lost to the Hurricanes 4-2 in Carolina, but they’ve won three out of their last four games overall. In that span, they scored 5, 6 and 7 goals, respectively, before mustering only two goals against Carolina, which is one of the top teams in the NHL.

    As for the Preds, they were just shutout by the Kings 3-0. That was one of three losses in their last four games overall.

    Predators vs. Capitals Prediction: Washington Capitals -120

