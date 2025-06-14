Panthers vs. Oilers Game 5 Stanley Cup Prediction: Will Florida retake a series lead?

The 2025 Stanley Cup Final between the Florida Panthers and Edmonton Oilers shifts to Rogers Place in Edmonton for Game 5 on Saturday, June 14. The series is currently tied 2-2 after the Oilers’ dramatic 5-4 overtime comeback victory in Game 4. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Panthers vs. Oilers Game 5 matchup?

Leon Draisaitl starred with a record-setting fourth overtime goal of the 2025 NHL playoffs, adding two assists to bring his postseason total to 29 points. Goaltender Calvin Pickard impressed in relief, stopping 22 of 23 shots, creating a potential goaltending dilemma for head coach Kris Knoblauch heading into Game 5.

Game Matchup

Florida Panthers at Edmonton Oilers

8:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday, June 14, 2025

Rogers Place, Edmonton, AB

TV: TNT/truTV/Max

Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Oilers are -121 moneyline favorites. The Panthers, meanwhile, are +108 moneyline underdogs. As for the total, it sits at 6.5 goals.

Panthers vs. Oilers Game 5 Public Betting: Bettors Love Edmonton

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 73% of bets are on the Oilers’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Panthers Outlook:

The Panthers have been dominant on home ice during the playoffs, boasting a 16-5 third-period advantage. If they’re tied or even within a goal after two periods, smart money suggests they’ll win.

Oilers Outlook:

The Oilers have rediscovered their scoring touch, netting at least two goals in each of the last four sessions. Superstar Connor McDavid has been a major part of the team’s offensive resurgence, posting back-to-back multi-point performances after recording just one assist in the first two games of the

Panthers vs. Oilers Game 5 Betting Prediction

The Panthers choked in Game 4, but I expect them to bounce back tonight in Edmonton. The Oilers can only play one way. Falling behind 3-0 in the first period on Thursday night actually helped Edmonton in my opinion. The Oilers loosened up, they started to whip the puck around the ice and played like they had nothing to lose. But when the game gets physical, that’s when Florida rocks. I see the Panthers, with all their championship pedigree, will recapture a series lead.

Panthers vs. Oilers Game 5 Prediction: FLORIDA PANTHERS +108