Panthers vs. Oilers Game 2 NHL Prediction: Will Florida rebound with win?

The 2025 Stanley Cup Final resumes on Friday, June 6, with Game 2 between the Florida Panthers and the Edmonton Oilers. The Panthers lead the series 1–0 after a 3–0 victory in Game 1, and will look to extend their advantage on home ice at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Panthers vs. Oilers Game 2?

Game Matchup

Florida Panthers at Edmonton Oilers

8:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday, June 4, 2025

Rogers Place, Edmonton, AB

TV: TNT/truTV/Max

Panthers vs. Oilers Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Oilers are -130 moneyline favorites. The Panthers, meanwhile, are +110 moneyline underdogs. As for the total, it sits at 6 goals.

Panthers vs. Oilers Game 2 Public Betting: Bettors Backing Edmonton

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 61% of bets are on the Oilers’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Series Overview

This marks the second consecutive year these teams face off in the Final. In 2024, the Panthers clinched their first Stanley Cup, defeating the Oilers in a thrilling seven-game series. Florida’s roster has remained largely intact, bolstered by veteran additions like Brad Marchand and Seth Jones .

The Oilers, led by captain Connor McDavid, are seeking redemption and aiming to end Canada’s 32-year Stanley Cup drought. McDavid leads the playoffs in points and is singularly focused on securing his first championship after last year’s heart-wrenching defeat.

Key Matchups

Goaltending Duel: Sergei Bobrovsky has been stellar for the Panthers, earning a shutout in Game 1. Stuart Skinner, while solid throughout the playoffs, will need to rebound after the Oilers’ first shutout loss of the postseason.

Special Teams: The Oilers’ power play has been potent at 37.3%, while the Panthers’ penalty kill is strong at 88.2%. Florida’s penalty kill will be tested against Edmonton’s dynamic power play unit.

Five-on-Five Play: Florida has excelled at even strength, boasting a 55.02 xG% and allowing only 2.17 expected goals per 60 minutes. The Oilers have struggled in this area, with an xG% of just 49.5% .

Panthers vs. Oilers Game 2 Prediction

The Panthers’ depth and defensive prowess give them an edge in this matchup. While the Oilers are capable of explosive offense, their struggles at even strength and the need for Skinner to step up may hinder their performance.

Panthers vs. Oilers Game 2 Prediction: FLORIDA PANTHERS +110