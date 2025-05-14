Panthers vs. Maple Leafs Game 5 Playoff Prediction: Will Florida take 3-2 series lead?

The Florida Panthers and Toronto Maple Leafs are set to face off in Game 5 of their second-round playoff series on Wednesday, May 14, 2025, at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. With the series tied at 2–2, this pivotal matchup could determine which team gains the upper hand heading into the final stretch. What’s the smart bet in tonight’s Panthers vs. Maple Leafs Game 5 matchup?

Game Matchup

Florida Panthers at Toronto Maple Leafs

7:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday, May 14, 2025

Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, ON

TV: ESPN

Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Panthers are -140 moneyline favorites. The Maple Leafs, meanwhile, are +120 moneyline underdogs. As for the total, its sits at 6 goals.

Panthers vs. Maple Leafs Game 5 Public Betting: Bettors Backing Underdog

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 60% of bets are on the Maple Leafs’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Series Snapshot

The Panthers, the defending Stanley Cup champions, have demonstrated resilience throughout the series. Key players like Matthew Tkachuk and Brad Marchand have been instrumental in Florida’s offensive efforts. Additionally, the return of defenseman Aaron Ekblad has bolstered the team’s defensive capabilities, providing a significant boost to their lineup.

The Maple Leafs, known for their potent offense led by Mitch Marner and William Nylander, have shown depth and skill. Goaltender Anthony Stolarz has been a reliable presence in net, contributing to Toronto’s competitive edge in the series.

Factors to Watch

Goaltending Battle: Sergei Bobrovsky’s experience and leadership have been crucial for the Panthers. His performance in Game 5 will be vital in containing the Leafs’ offensive threats.

Special Teams: Both teams have shown effectiveness on the power play. Discipline and penalty-killing efficiency could play a decisive role in the outcome.

Depth Scoring: While top lines are expected to contribute, secondary scoring from players like Sam Bennett and Carter Verhaeghe for the Panthers, and Auston Matthews and John Tavares for the Leafs, could tip the scales.

Panthers vs. Maple Leafs Game 5 Betting Prediction

Given the Panthers’ recent form and the added momentum from Ekblad’s return, they are poised to take a 3–2 series lead with a narrow victory. Expect a tightly contested game, potentially decided by a single goal.

Panthers vs. Maple Leafs Game 5 Prediction: FLORIDA PANTHERS -140