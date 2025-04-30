Panthers vs. Lightning Game 5 NHL Playoffs Prediction: Will Florida close out series?

The Florida Panthers lead the series 3–1 and aim to close it out on the road, while the Tampa Bay Lightning fight to stave off elimination.​ What’s the best bet in tonight’s Panthers vs. Lightning Game 5 matchup?

Game Matchup

Florida Panthers at Tampa Bay Lightning

7:30 p.m. ET, Wednesday, April 30, 2025

Amalie Arena, Tampa, FL

TV: ESPN2

Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Lightning are -115 moneyline favorites. The Panthers, meanwhile, are -105 moneyline underdogs. As for the total, its sits at 5.5 goals.

Panthers vs. Lightning Game 5 Public Betting: Bettors Backing Tampa

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 65% of bets are on the Lightning’s moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Key Storylines

Panthers’ Momentum: Florida’s aggressive play has disrupted Tampa Bay’s offensive rhythm. Their depth and physicality have been evident throughout the series.​

Lightning’s Challenge: Tampa Bay faces elimination and must find a way to counter Florida’s pressure. Key players like Nikita Kucherov and Brayden Point need to elevate their performance.

Injuries and Suspensions: Florida will be without defenseman Aaron Ekblad due to a two-game suspension. Tampa Bay’s forward Brandon Hagel is also out for Game 5.

Panthers vs. Lightning Game 5 Betting Prediction

Florida has dominated much of the series, showcasing a relentless forecheck and strong defensive play. Tampa Bay managed a convincing win in Game 3 but struggled to maintain momentum.

Given Florida’s consistent performance and Tampa Bay’s struggles to generate offense, I’m taking the Panthers.

Panthers vs. Lightning Game 5 Prediction: FLORIDA PANTHERS -105