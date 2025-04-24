Panthers vs. Lightning Game 2 NHL Playoffs Prediction: Will Florida go up 2-0?

The Florida Panthers lead the first-round series 1-0 after a commanding 6-2 victory in Game 1. With the series shifting to Tampa Bay, the Lightning aim to even the score on home ice. What’s the smart bet in tonight’s Panthers vs. Lightning Game 2 matchup?

Game Matchup

Florida Panthers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

6:30 p.m. ET, Thursday, April 24, 2025

Amalie Arena, Tampa, FL

TV: TBS/TruTV/Max

Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Lightning are -125 moneyline favorites. The Panthers, meanwhile, are +105 moneyline underdogs. As for the total, its sits at 5.5 goals.

Panthers vs. Lightning Game 2 Public Betting: Bettors Love Tampa

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 71% of bets are on the Lightning’s moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Panthers: Building on Game 1 Momentum

Florida’s offense was explosive in the opener, with Matthew Tkachuk recording two power-play goals and an assist in his return from injury. Sam Reinhart and Nate Schmidt also contributed significantly, each adding a goal and an assist. ​

Defensively, the Panthers were stout, allowing only 19 shots on goal—a franchise playoff record. Goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky was pivotal, making key saves to maintain the lead. ​

Lightning: Seeking a Rebound

Tampa Bay struggled to generate offense in Game 1, registering just 11 high-danger chances compared to Florida’s 19. Nikita Kucherov was notably quiet, recording only one shot on goal. ​

Coach Jon Cooper emphasized the need for a full 60-minute effort and more aggressive play to match Florida’s intensity. ​

Key Matchups

Tkachuk vs. Lightning Defense: Tkachuk’s physical play and scoring touch will test Tampa Bay’s defensive depth.​

Kucherov’s Impact: The Lightning’s success hinges on Kucherov finding his rhythm and creating scoring opportunities.​

Goaltending Battle: Bobrovsky’s experience and recent form give Florida an edge, but Andrei Vasilevskiy is always a postseason threat.​

Panthers vs. Lightning Game 2

I’m going back to the well with the Panthers. Following their 6-2 victory in Game 1 of this series, Florida is now 7-3 in its last 10 games versus Tampa Bay. This team is built for the playoffs.

Panthers vs. Lightning Game 2 Prediction: FLORIDA PANTHERS +105