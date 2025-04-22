Panthers vs. Lightning Game 1 NHL Playoffs Prediction: Will Florida pull off upset?

​The Florida Panthers and Tampa Bay Lightning renew their fierce “Battle of Florida” rivalry tonight in Game 1 of their first-round Stanley Cup Playoff series. This marks the fourth postseason meeting between the two teams in the past five years, with each prior winner advancing to the Stanley Cup Final.​ What’s the smart bet in tonight’s Panthers vs. Lightning Game 1 matchup?

Game Matchup

Florida Panthers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

8:30 p.m. ET, Tuesday, April 22, 2025

Amalie Arena, Tampa, FL

TV: ESPN

Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Lightning are -115 moneyline favorites. The Panthers, meanwhile, are -105 moneyline underdogs. As for the total, its sits at 5.5 goals.

Panthers vs. Lightning Game 1 Public Betting: Bettors Backing Tampa

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 65% of bets are on the Lightning’s moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Season Series Recap

The teams split their four regular-season matchups, each winning twice. In their most recent encounter on April 15, Tampa Bay secured a 5-1 victory, outshooting Florida 31-24. The Lightning concluded the regular season with a 47-26-8 record (102 points), while the Panthers finished at 47-31-4 (98 points).

Key Players to Watch

Tampa Bay Lightning:

Nikita Kucherov: Led the NHL with 121 points this season.

Brayden Point: Provides scoring depth and playoff experience.

Andrei Vasilevskiy: A proven playoff performer in goal.

Florida Panthers:

Sam Reinhart: Tallied 39 goals and 42 assists this season.

Aleksander Barkov: Team captain known for his two-way play.

Sergei Bobrovsky: Veteran goaltender aiming to backstop another deep run.

Injury Report

Tampa Bay: Forward Oliver Bjorkstrand is out for the series due to a lower-body injury sustained on April 11.

Florida: No significant injuries reported; the team is expected to have a full lineup.

By the Numbers

Statistic Lightning Rank Panthers Rank

5v5 Goals For 3rd 22nd

5v5 Goals Against 6th 4th

Power Play Percentage 5th 13th

Penalty Kill Percentage 6th 10th

Save Percentage 4th 10th

Tampa Bay holds an edge in offensive metrics, while Florida boasts a slightly stronger defense.

X-Factors

Florida: Matthew Tkachuk’s physical play and scoring touch could be pivotal.

Tampa Bay: Brandon Hagel’s recent form (2 goals, 8 assists in last 10 games) adds depth to the Lightning’s attack.

Panthers vs. Lightning Game 1 Betting Prediction

I’m taking the Panthers, who are 7-3 in their last 10 games versus the Lightning. With Tkachuk back, the Panthers are at full strength. They’re playoff ready.

Panthers vs. Lightning Game 1 Prediction: FLORIDA PANTHERS -105