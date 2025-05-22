Panthers vs. Hurricanes Game 2 Prediction: Will Carolina even series?

The Florida Panthers and Carolina Hurricanes face off in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Thursday, May 22, 2025, at PNC Arena in Raleigh. The Panthers lead the series 1-0 after a decisive 5–2 victory in Game 1. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Panthers vs. Hurricanes Game 2 matchup?
Game Matchup
Florida Panthers at Carolina Hurricanes
8:00 p.m. ET, Thursday, May 21, 2025
Lenovo Center, Raleigh, NC
TV: TNT/truTV/Max
Panthers vs. Hurricanes Game 2 Betting Odds
According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Hurricanes are -130 moneyline favorites. The Panthers, meanwhile, are +110 moneyline underdogs. As for the total, it sits at 5.5 goals.
Panthers vs. Hurricanes Game 2 Public Betting: Bettors Leaning Carolina
As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 51% of bets are on the Hurricanes’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.
Game 2 Preview: Panthers vs. Hurricanes
Date & Time: Thursday, May 22, 2025 | 5:00 PM PDT
Venue: PNC Arena, Raleigh, NC
Panthers’ Game 1 Performance
Florida’s victory in Game 1 was marked by a blend of aggressive play and strategic disruptions. While Carolina dominated in faceoffs, shots, and offensive zone control, the Panthers effectively neutralized these advantages through a gritty and, at times, controversial style of play. This approach unsettled the Hurricanes, leading to defensive lapses and costly turnovers.
Hurricanes’ Response
Carolina enters Game 2 with a strong resolve to rebound. Captain Jordan Staal has emphasized the team’s determination to overcome the setback and even the series on home ice .
Despite the loss, the Hurricanes maintained consistent pressure and will look to refine their execution and capitalize on scoring opportunities in Game 2.
Strategic Outlook
Panthers: Florida’s defense, ranked second in the league, is expected to continue its physical and strategic play. Goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky’s performance will be crucial in maintaining the team’s momentum.
Hurricanes: Carolina’s high shot volume and net-front presence are key to their offensive strategy. Adjustments in discipline and composure will be necessary to counter Florida’s disruptive tactics.
Panthers vs. Hurricanes Game 2 Betting Prediction
Carolina tried to play Florida’s style in Game 1 and the Hurricanes got their asses handed to them in their 5-2 loss. The Hurricanes need to utilize their speed in order to even this series. Can they? Sure. Am I betting they will? Absolutely not.
Panthers vs. Hurricanes Game 2 Prediction: FLORIDA PANTHERS +110