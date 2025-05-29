Oilers vs. Stars Game 5 Prediction: Will Edmonton seal Dallas’ fate?

Game 5 of the 2025 Western Conference Final between the Edmonton Oilers and Dallas Stars is set for tonight at 8:30 PM ET at the American Airlines Center in Dallas. With the series tied 2-2, this pivotal matchup will determine which team gains the upper hand in the best-of-three series. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Oilers vs. Stars Game 5 matchup?

Game Matchup

Edmonton Oilers at Dallas Stars

8:00 p.m. ET, Thursday, May 29, 2025

American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX

TV: ESPN/ESPN+

Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Stars are -120 moneyline favorites. The Oilers, meanwhile, are +100 moneyline underdogs. As for the total, its sits at 6.0 goals.

Oilers vs. Stars Game 5 Public Betting: Bettors taking Dallas

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 62% of bets are on the Stars’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Series Snapshot

The Oilers have rallied from a 2-0 series deficit to even the series, including a commanding 5-2 victory in Game 4. Connor McDavid has been a standout, tallying 24 assists and 4 goals in the playoffs, including a goal and 10 assists on the power play. Leon Draisaitl has also been instrumental, contributing significantly to the team’s offensive efforts.

In contrast, the Stars have struggled in recent games, being outscored 13-2 over the past three contests. Mikko Rantanen, acquired in a high-profile trade, has yet to make a significant impact, recording only two assists in four games. Additionally, the Stars’ defense has been compromised, with Chris Tanev, their top shot-blocker, exiting Game 4 due to injury.

Oilers vs. Stars Game 5 Key Matchups

Edmonton’s Power Play vs. Dallas’ Discipline: The Oilers’ power play has been potent, but the Stars have been disciplined, taking only six minor penalties in the series. Dallas will need to maintain this discipline to neutralize Edmonton’s special teams.

Goaltending: Jake Oettinger has been a reliable presence for the Stars but had a subpar performance in Game 4, allowing four goals. His rebound performance will be crucial for Dallas’ success.

Oilers vs. Stars Game 5 Betting Prediction

The Edmonton Oilers have demonstrated resilience and offensive prowess, outscoring the Stars 13-2 over the past three games. With Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl leading the charge, and goaltender Stuart Skinner providing steady play, the Oilers are poised to take a 3-2 series lead.

The Dallas Stars, on the other hand, have struggled to maintain their early-game momentum and have been hampered by injuries to key players. While they will have the advantage of home ice, the Oilers’ current form and depth may prove too much to overcome.

Oilers vs. Stars Game 5 Prediction: EDMONTON OILERS +100