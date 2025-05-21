Oilers vs. Stars Game 1 Prediction: Will Dallas keep Edmonton’s scoring in check?

The 2025 NHL Western Conference Final kicks off on Wednesday, May 21, with the Edmonton Oilers visiting the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center. This matchup is a rematch of last year’s conference final, where the Oilers emerged victorious in six games. However, this year, the Stars have bolstered their lineup with the addition of Mikko Rantanen, aiming to avenge their previous loss and advance to the Stanley Cup Final. What’s the smart bet in tonight’s Oilers vs. Stars Game 1 matchup?

Game Matchup

Edmonton Oilers at Dallas Stars

8:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday, May 21, 2025

American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX

TV: ESPN/ESPN+

Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Stars are -125 moneyline favorites. The Oilers, meanwhile, are +105 moneyline underdogs. As for the total, its sits at 6.0 goals.

Oilers vs. Stars Game 1 Public Betting: Bettors Backing Dallas

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 55% of bets are on the Stars’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Team Outlook

Edmonton Oilers

The Oilers enter this series with a potent offense, led by Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl. However, both stars are sidelined due to injury, placing increased pressure on Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, who has been stepping up in their absence. Despite these challenges, the Oilers have maintained a strong performance, boasting an 8-1 record in their last nine outings and averaging four goals per game.

Dallas Stars

The Stars have been impressive, eliminating formidable opponents like the Colorado Avalanche and Winnipeg Jets to reach this stage. Their offense has been bolstered by the acquisition of Mikko Rantanen, and they continue to rely on standout goaltender Jake Oettinger, who has been a key factor in their postseason success.

Goaltending Battle

Goaltending will be a pivotal factor in this series. Jake Oettinger has been exceptional for the Stars, ranking second in goals-against average and third in goals saved above expected among playoff goalies. On the other hand, Edmonton’s Stuart Skinner has shown inconsistency, with a 2.87 goals-against average and a .895 save percentage in the regular season. With backup Calvin Pickard also injured, Skinner’s performance will be under scrutiny.

Oilers vs. Stars Game 1 Betting Prediction

Given the Oilers’ offensive prowess and the Stars’ defensive strength, this game is expected to be closely contested. While the Oilers have the ability to generate scoring opportunities, the absence of McDavid and Draisaitl may hinder their offensive output. The Stars’ balanced attack and solid goaltending give them the edge in this matchup.

Oilers vs. Stars Game 1 Prediction: DALLAS STARS -125