Oilers vs. Panthers Prediction: Will Edmonton lose fifth straight?

The Edmonton Oilers will face the Florida Panthers on Thursday, February 27, 2025, at 7:00 PM ET at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+. The Oilers vs. Panthers matchup promises to be an exciting event.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Edmonton Oilers (-110) at Florida Panthers (-110); o/u 6

7:00 p.m. ET, Thursday, February 27, 2025

Amerant Bank Arena, Sunrise, FL

TV: N/A

Oilers vs. Panthers Public Betting: Bettors Leaning Towards Florida

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 56% of bets are on the Panthers moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Team Performance and Key Players

The Panthers, with a 35-21-3 record, have been strong recently, winning seven of their last ten games and allowing only six goals in their last four games. Their offense is led by Aleksander Barkov and Sam Reinhart, who have combined for 45 goals and 72 assists this season. On defense, Aaron Ekblad and Gustav Forsling have been pivotal, contributing to the team’s recent defensive success.

The Oilers, holding a 34-20-4 record, are currently on a four-game losing streak. Their offense is powered by Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, who together have amassed 65 goals and 95 assists. Despite their offensive prowess, the team has faced challenges defensively, allowing 2.90 goals per game. Goaltender Stuart Skinner has a .898 save percentage and a 2.84 goals-against average this season.

Oilers vs. Panthers Betting Prediction

Take Florida. The Panthers have won seven out of their last 10 games against the Panthers, including a December 16 matchup in Edmonton (a 6-5 Panthers’ victory). The Panthers have also won seven out of their last 10 games entering play tonight, whereas the Oilers have dropped four straight games.

Oilers vs. Panthers Prediction: FLORIDA PANTHERS -110