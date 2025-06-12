Oilers vs. Panthers Game 4 Stanley Cup Finals Prediction: Will Florida go up 3-1?

The Stanley Cup Final between the Edmonton Oilers and Florida Panthers continues on Thursday, June 12, 2025, with Game 4 at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida. The Panthers lead the series 2–1, and the Oilers face a must-win situation to avoid falling into a 3–1 deficit. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Oilers vs. Panthers Game 4 matchup?

Game Matchup

Edmonton Oilers at Florida Panthers

8:00 p.m. ET, Thursday, June 12, 2025

Amerant Bank Arena, Sunrise, FL

TV: TNT/truTV/Max

Oilers vs. Panthers Game 4 Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Panthers are -155 moneyline favorites. The Oilers, meanwhile, are +130 moneyline underdogs. As for the total, it sits at 6.5 goals.

Panthers vs. Oilers Game 1 Public Betting: Bettors Backing Edmonton

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 60% of bets are on the Panthers’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Series Overview

The Oilers secured their first win of the series in Game 3, with Leon Draisaitl scoring the overtime winner, assisted by Connor McDavid and Corey Perry. This victory was crucial for Edmonton, as they had been outscored 7–0 in the first two games. The Oilers’ power play also showed signs of life, going 1-for-4 in Game 3 after being shut out in the first two games.

Storylines

Oilers’ Adjustments: Following a disappointing Game 3, the Oilers are considering lineup changes, with Troy Stecher and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins potentially playing pivotal roles to reenergize the team’s gameplay.

Goaltending Battle: Florida’s Sergei Bobrovsky has been a standout performer, with a .954 save percentage in the series. Edmonton’s Stuart Skinner has shown flashes of brilliance but needs to maintain consistency to keep the Oilers competitive.

Power Play Performance: The Oilers’ power play, which has been lethal at 37.3% in the playoffs, will be crucial in Game 4. Florida’s penalty kill has been effective, but Edmonton’s top unit could prove decisive.

Oilers vs. Panthers Game 4 Betting Prediction

The Oilers have shown resilience, and with their backs against the wall, expect a strong performance. However, the Panthers’ depth and Bobrovsky’s goaltending give them the edge.

Oilers vs. Panthers Game 4 Prediction: FLORIDA PANTHERS -155